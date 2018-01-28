WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live stream: How to watch, match card

By @saihoops on
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live streaming
Promotional poster for WWE Royal Rumble 2018. Official Facebook / WWE

The 31st annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday evening (Monday AEDT). The January event is dubbed by the sports enterprise as "the first stop before WrestleMania".

According to several reports, the 2018 Royal Rumble features the most stacked card in the 31-year history of WWE's yearly extravaganza. Besides the traditional 30-man battle royal, this year's event will stage the inaugural 30-woman Royal Rumble match. There has been a ton of speculation about former UFC star Ronda Rousey making her WWE in-ring debut during the historic match. 

The main event fixture, the 30-man Royal Rumble match, will feature the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Miz, Finn Balor, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, besides an array of surprise entrants. The winner of the match will be fast-tracked into the headlining match at WrestleMania 34 on Apr. 8.

Besides the two battle royals, the card features a triple-threat WWE Universal championship match pitting champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman and Kane. Also, WWE champion AJ Styles will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2-on-1 handicap match. WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live streaming, Royal Rumble live streaming and WWE live streaming info follows.

In a nutshell: WWE Royal Rumble 2018

When?
Sunday, Jan. 28 (Monday AEDT)

Start time
Kickoff show: 5 p.m. ET (Local Time), 9 a.m. AEDT  
Main show: 7 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. AEDT

Where?
Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2018?
WWE Network (first month subscription free of charge). The WWENetwork can be accessed on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony Internet-connected TVs, Apple TV and Roku.

Match card:
2018 Men's Royal Rumble match 
2018 Women's Royal Rumble match
WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman vs Kane
WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn 
Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs The Bar
SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

