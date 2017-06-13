WWE: Brock Lesnar transforms into accidental face against Samoa Joe for 'Great Balls of Fire' PPV

By on
WWE Event
Opening of the WWE Survivor Series, a professional wrestling event at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Reuters/Tami Chappell

The June 12 edition of WWE Raw finally got some life injected into it, particularly the segment which saw Brock Lesnar re-emerging after a hiatus. Following the events that went down last week involving challenger Samoa Joe, one could sense that fireworks were in the midst. 

Rewinding a bit to last week, Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Joe where the former was put to sleep with the latter’s patented submission move – the Cocina clutch. When Joe won the right to become the no. 1 challenger to Lesnar’s Universal title, most were pondering on whether he would play face or heel. After the two Raw episodes, it seems obvious that the "Samoan Submission Machine" would be the heel of this epic battle. 

After putting Heyman to sleep in the June 4 edition of Raw, it was obvious that Lesnar would be in attendance at the June 12 show though the pair did not immediately call out Joe. Rather, it was more about the building tactics of Heyman on Lesnar before Joe’s music blared with tension taken up a notch. 

Both came face-to-face with neither backing down. The result was a brawl which required security and some middle card WWE stars entering the fray – reminiscent of the one Lesnar had with the now-retired Undertaker. Does Joe stand a chance against the "Beast Incarnate" when the two meet this July at "WWE Great Balls of Fire?"

Physically, there is no question that Lesnar has the upper hand. He is huge and gifted with wrestling and mixed martial arts skills. While he has become the fan-favorite and obvious face in this feud, anything is still possible depending on how the WWE creative team maps it out.

For Joe, his asset is his speed. Despite his frame, he has shown how he can easily surprise opponents with kicks or even low blows. Against Lesnar, that could be dangerous especially if he succeeds in wearing down the beast. Once that is done, most know that it would be the Cocina Clutch that can devastate and put the “Beast” to sleep.

Looking ahead, a lot may depend as well on the state of the Universal Championship. If Joe wins, it could eventually set the stage for a feud with Roman Reigns as well. The “Big Dog” is still a favorite and the word out is that he and Lesnar are likely to main event Wrestlemania 34 next year. 

Take note that Reigns does not need to target the Universal title. He could tangle with Joe (and other top stars like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor or Bray Wyatt) where the ultimate prize is the WWE Universal title up for grabs at Wrestlemania 34. 

Both battled at Wrestlemania 31 though a clear winner was never adjudged. Rollins cashed in to crash the party at that time and surprised both by becoming the WWE champion. It remains to be seen if that 2018 Wrestlemania 34 main event will finally see an actual winner with the WWE belt on his waist.

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car