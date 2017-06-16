'WWE 2K18' update: Leaked Australian retail listing hints at Nintendo Switch version release

By on
wwe2k18 copy
WWE 2K18 logo itter.com/WWEgames

2K Sports is expected to come out with "WWE 2K18" soon with versions expected for leading game consoles such as the PS4 and the Xbox One. However, a leak may have accidentally spilled something more, hinting that "WWE 2K18" will also be hitting the Nintendo Switch.

The leak was spotted from Australian retail chain Libro which was eventually taken down, Gonintendo.com reports. Regardless, seeing 2K Sports and Nintendo collaborate once more seems plausible. The last time a WWE game came out for Nintendo was for Wii with WWE 13. After that, nothing followed. 

Of course, most know that a lot has changed since that time. 2K Sports has applied a lot of modern changes to the WWE 2K series which could be suited to the latest Nintendo game console armed with upped specs when compared to the PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. 

While the potential inclusion of "WWE 2K18" is up for debate, some clarity on whether it, whether it is actually going to hit Nintendo Switch game consoles, may be up at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3 2017). As previously reported here on IBT AU, the E3 schedule includes a WWE game being unraveled on the 15th. The improvements new features and a possible trailer could be unveiled at the Los Angeles Convention Center, hopefully announcing as well on which game consoles it would be available on.

The Nintendo Switch is armed with higher specs, more than enough to handle a possible "WWE 2K18" game. With graphics expected to be ramped up for the new game console, that listing should more or less have accidentally gone live. All that should be cleared within the next 24 hours at E3. 

As for "WWE 2K18," 2K Sports is aware that they need to pull off something better to improve on its predecessor, "WWE 2K17." New stars are expected led no less by recently named WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The current Raw General Manager is a sensible addition plus more.

Other than the playable characters for "WWE 2K18," there are also murmurs of Showcase mode returning as well. If so, it is believed that the focus will be on the "Undertaker" who is now retired. So far, AJ Styles and Cesaro have already undergone re-scanning for the game though others WWE stars may have followed. Like "WWE 2K17," "WWE 2K18" is likely to be announced at SummerSlam 2017.

Related
Join the Discussion
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
Analysts react as Marissa Mayer leaves Yahoo with US$186 million
Analysts react as Marissa Mayer leaves Yahoo with US$186 million
More Business
London fire: 12 dead, 18 critical in Grenfell Tower blaze [PHOTOS]
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products
Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products
US sells US$12B fighter jets to Qatar days after Trump accused it of funding terrorism
US sells US$12B fighter jets to Qatar days after Trump accused it of funding terrorism
More News
Lakers legend Jerry West joins Clippers on advisory role
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Celtics Draft News: 'GM convinced Josh Jackson is going to Boston,' per new report
Celtics Draft News: 'GM convinced Josh Jackson is going to Boston,' per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers, Suns in talks to swap picks, per latest report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers, Suns in talks to swap picks, per latest report
More Sports
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
More Life
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George
'Outlander' season 3: 'Well done' says Diana Gabaldon; Maril Davis shares 'Looks like we made it' song and more
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car