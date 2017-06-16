'WWE 2K18' update: Leaked Australian retail listing hints at Nintendo Switch version release

2K Sports is expected to come out with "WWE 2K18" soon with versions expected for leading game consoles such as the PS4 and the Xbox One. However, a leak may have accidentally spilled something more, hinting that "WWE 2K18" will also be hitting the Nintendo Switch.

The leak was spotted from Australian retail chain Libro which was eventually taken down, Gonintendo.com reports. Regardless, seeing 2K Sports and Nintendo collaborate once more seems plausible. The last time a WWE game came out for Nintendo was for Wii with WWE 13. After that, nothing followed.

Of course, most know that a lot has changed since that time. 2K Sports has applied a lot of modern changes to the WWE 2K series which could be suited to the latest Nintendo game console armed with upped specs when compared to the PlayStation and Xbox game consoles.

While the potential inclusion of "WWE 2K18" is up for debate, some clarity on whether it, whether it is actually going to hit Nintendo Switch game consoles, may be up at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3 2017). As previously reported here on IBT AU, the E3 schedule includes a WWE game being unraveled on the 15th. The improvements new features and a possible trailer could be unveiled at the Los Angeles Convention Center, hopefully announcing as well on which game consoles it would be available on.

The Nintendo Switch is armed with higher specs, more than enough to handle a possible "WWE 2K18" game. With graphics expected to be ramped up for the new game console, that listing should more or less have accidentally gone live. All that should be cleared within the next 24 hours at E3.

As for "WWE 2K18," 2K Sports is aware that they need to pull off something better to improve on its predecessor, "WWE 2K17." New stars are expected led no less by recently named WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The current Raw General Manager is a sensible addition plus more.

Other than the playable characters for "WWE 2K18," there are also murmurs of Showcase mode returning as well. If so, it is believed that the focus will be on the "Undertaker" who is now retired. So far, AJ Styles and Cesaro have already undergone re-scanning for the game though others WWE stars may have followed. Like "WWE 2K17," "WWE 2K18" is likely to be announced at SummerSlam 2017.