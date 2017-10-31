World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online

Oct 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes (15) after scoring a run against the Houston Astros in the 7th inning in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will resume their hard-fought battle in the 2017 World Series Tuesday (Wednesday) in Australia. After Los Angeles claimed victory in one of the three road games in Houston, the best-of-seven series will return to Dodger Stadium for Game 6 and a potential Game 7.

The Astros claimed a crucial 3-2 series advantage Sunday with a 13-12 ET victory, barely a week after their epic 7-6 victory in Game 2.

A.J. Hinch, the manager of the Astros, wants his players to focus on the fundamentals instead of trying to land the knockout blow. The Astros are one win away from a franchise-first World Series championship.

"I think when you consume yourself with too much 'what-ifs' in the future, it will only complicate matters. So I'm going to proceed just trying to win Game 6. And if that means I have to use guys in a unique way, that's fine. If the game warrants any decision to try to win the game, I think you have to try to win the game that you're playing that day and not concern yourself with a lot of unknowns," Hinch said on the eve of the game, via ESPN.

World Series 2017: Will Astros make history with a Game 6 win?

The teams have also set a new record for most combined home runs (22) in a single World Series. The previous record was set in 2002 when the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants combined for 21 home runs. Though fatigue has crept into the batsmen from both teams, Las Vegas odds makers and television analysts expect the series to remain a high-scoring affair.

Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner believes the home crowd will help the team bounce back in the series and force a Game 7. "We obviously enjoy playing at home in front of our fans, and we've had a lot of success here this year. And I know that everyone is excited for (Tuesday) and excited for Game 6. And our fans are behind us a hundred percent and no one is counting us out. And we're going to be ready to go, and they're going to be full of energy."

The ongoing World Series has already written itself into the history books as one of the greatest of all time. The combined 25-run outburst Sunday is the second-highest scoring game in World Series history, trailing only the 29-run affair between the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. World Series 2017 live streaming, 2017 World Series live streaming, Dodgers vs Astros live streaming and World Series Game 6 live streaming info follows.

World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 5:20 p.m. PT (Local Time), 10:20 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)

TV Channel: Fox (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (USA), WatchESPN (Australia), Youtube TV (14-Day Trial)