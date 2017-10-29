World Series 2017: Cody Bellinger sparks Dodgers victory, series tied 2-2

Oct 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes (15) after scoring a run against the Houston Astros in the 7th inning in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Oct 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes (15) after scoring a run against the Houston Astros in the 7th inning in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

Rookie slugger Cody Bellinger sparked a late comeback as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 Saturday night to tie the 2017 World Series at two victories apiece. The Dodgers have regained home advantage since the final two games of the series will be played in Los Angeles.

Facing a 0-1 deficit in the seventh inning, the Dodgers were on the verge of trailing the series 1-3. However, Bellinger scored the tying run in the seventh inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to lead a remarkable comeback for Los Angeles. Bellinger had been hitless in 13 at-bats but he capitalized on the struggling rhythm of Astros closer Ken Giles as the momentum shifted in the Dodgers' favour.

Though the Dodgers will start star pitcher Clayton Kershaw in Game 5, they benefitted from Game 4 starter Alex Wood, who shut down an Astros offense that was looking dangerous since the second game. Prior to the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that Wood could make or break the series for his team.

“Absolutely. For them to feel like they stole a game at our place against the best closer in baseball – that’s a huge boost. But again, Yu (Darvish) came out and didn’t throw the baseball well (in Game 3). If Alex comes out and throws the baseball well, I think the momentum shifts.”

World Series 2017: Dodgers bullpen shines again

As aptly described by ESPN, the Dodgers bullpen continued their hot streak that began in the regular season. "The L.A. bullpen was magnificent once again. Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson faced seven batters and retired them all, setting up Kenley Jansen to lock it down after Bellinger's go-ahead heroics. Jansen surrendered a two-out, solo homer to Bregman, then got Jose Altuve to fly out for the final out."

CF Chris Taylor believes the momentum is back with the Dodgers. “It’s a huge win for us. It’s a three-game series now and we’ve got our guy on the mound tomorrow," he said after Saturday's win. The series will stay in Houston's Minute Maid Park for Sunday's Game 5 before shifting back to Dodger Stadium for the final two games of the best-of-seven series. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on World Series 2017.