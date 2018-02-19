World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title

World No. 1 Roger Federer continued his domination Sunday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov to wn the 2018 Rotterdam Open. With the victory, Federer extended his career ATP Tour titles to 97, trailling only American Jimmy Connors, who captured 109 singles championships between 1972 and 1996.

Earlier in the week, Federer surpassed American Andre Agassi as the oldest World No. 1 in the history of the Open Era. Agassi had set the previous record, at the age of 33 years and 13 days, when he reached the apex of tennis on June 16, 2003. With Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray still dealing with injuries, Federer could potentially remain the World No. 1 for the entirety of 2018.

Entering the ATP World Tour 500 series event, Federer trailed Nadal by just 155 points. The Swiss Master needed a semi-final finish to clinch the World No. 1 ranking. But Federer went a step further and dispatched Federer in just 55 minutes during Sunday's final. After capturing his career third Rotterdam Open, Federer called it one of the greatest accomplishments of his storied career.

"The goal at start of week was to make it to the semi-finals. It's unbelievable to be number one again. This is one of the best weeks of my life. I had a great first match and a great last match. In between it was a battle, it was nerve-wracking, but I was able to manage my nerves and the expectations," Federer told reporters Sunday, via BBC.

Roger Federer, who last held the World No. 1 ranking in Oct. 2012, began 2017 as the World No. 17. Since then, the tennis ace has captured three Grand Slam events and a number of prestigious ATP Tour titles. Like last year, Federer will once again take a two-month break after the forthcoming ATP World Tour 1000 events in Miami and Indian Wells, with hopes of maintaining full fitness for the Wimbledon and U.S. Open. Federer, who began the year with the Australian Open title, has announced his decision to sit out the French Open.