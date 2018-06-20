'Wonder Woman 1984': Leaked video of Gal Gadot filming an action sequence

A still from "Wonder Woman 1984" movie with Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. Wonder Woman 1984

The cameras have started to roll for “Wonder Woman 2,” and a few pictures and a video from the production set have leaked online. Gal Gadot (Diana Prince) can be seen filming an action sequence, and the extras are dressed in 1980s costumes.

The title of the upcoming sequel has been revealed to be “Wonder Woman 1984.” As the name suggests, the plot of the film has been set in the 80s.

Leaked pictures posted on Twitter show the extras in 80s costume and hairstyles. Another picture on Twitter shows the wide range of costume selection the extras have to dress for the film.

It’s not just the clothes, but the entire set has been transformed into a location straight out of the 80s. A picture posted on Twitter shows a few vintage cars that are appropriate for the time period in which the film is set, and there are shops too.

A leaked video of the filming posted on Twitter shows the filming of an action sequence. The scene shows Wonder Woman running on the street, while there’s chaos all around her. The tweet notes how physically fit the actress is to film such a demanding scene.

Another video posted on Facebook gives the fans a closer look of the filming. The scene appears to show Wonder Woman riding her invisible plane through the streets.

Chris Pine is surprisingly back this year to reprise his role as Steve Trevor. A behind-the-scenes GIF of the actor with Gadot posted on Twitter shows the two actors having fun during a break.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be released on Nov.1, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce the release date of the film for Australia. The film will be directed by Patty Jenkins. The main villain of the film is Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).