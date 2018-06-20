| Make IBT your homepage

'Wonder Woman 1984': Leaked video of Gal Gadot filming an action sequence

By @sachintrivedig on
WW2 First Look Image - Gal Gadot
A still from "Wonder Woman 1984" movie with Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. Wonder Woman 1984

The cameras have started to roll for “Wonder Woman 2,” and a few pictures and a video from the production set have leaked online. Gal Gadot (Diana Prince) can be seen filming an action sequence, and the extras are dressed in 1980s costumes.

The title of the upcoming sequel has been revealed to be “Wonder Woman 1984.” As the name suggests, the plot of the film has been set in the 80s.

Leaked pictures posted on Twitter show the extras in 80s costume and hairstyles. Another picture on Twitter shows the wide range of costume selection the extras have to dress for the film.

It’s not just the clothes, but the entire set has been transformed into a location straight out of the 80s. A picture posted on Twitter shows a few vintage cars that are appropriate for the time period in which the film is set, and there are shops too.

A leaked video of the filming posted on Twitter shows the filming of an action sequence. The scene shows Wonder Woman running on the street, while there’s chaos all around her. The tweet notes how physically fit the actress is to film such a demanding scene.

Another video posted on Facebook gives the fans a closer look of the filming. The scene appears to show Wonder Woman riding her invisible plane through the streets.

Chris Pine is surprisingly back this year to reprise his role as Steve Trevor. A behind-the-scenes GIF of the actor with Gadot posted on Twitter shows the two actors having fun during a break.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be released on Nov.1, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce the release date of the film for Australia. The film will be directed by Patty Jenkins. The main villain of the film is Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7: DVD bonus content teaser
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: Jon Bernthal to return
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases different side of Claire
Meghan Markle’s father: Prince Harry talked about giving Trump a chance, Brexit
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will explain Scott's absence in 'Infinity War'
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: New teaser trailer released
'Wonder Woman 1984': Leaked video of Gal Gadot filming an action sequence
‘Wonder Woman 2’: 1980s fashion teased in leaked pictures
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car