'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah

The picture of the new villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) from the upcoming movie “Wonder Woman 1984” has been released online. The picture has been shared online by Director Patty Jenkins.

Cheetah’s alter ego is actually a British archaeologist who is very passionate about her work. The picture that Jenkins shared online [see below] shows the character in a museum. The director also confirmed that this is Barbara Minerva.

It is not clear if the movie will explore the origin story of the villain. In the comics, Barbara is a rich heiress. She turns into Cheetah, a god-like being, after an expedition to Africa goes wrong.

Cheetah is the arch enemy of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). After learning about the golden lasso of the superhero, the villain covets it for herself in the comics. Given that Diana has already made her presence known to the world through her participation in the First World War, the movie may follow a similar storyline.

In the comics Barbara turns into Cheetah, and gets all the god-like powers, only on the night of a full moon. The rest of the time she is a feeble human. It remains to be seen if the picture Jenkins shared online is from the time before Barbara got her powers or if this is before the full moon after she gets her powers.

Fans should note however that the movie may make alterations to the story of Cheetah to keep the story fresh for the comics fans and entertaining for the first time movie goers.

Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) will be back surprisingly. This storyline should also be interesting to watch.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” as the name suggests, will be based in the 1980s. The film is set to be released on Nov. 1 in the US. The producers are yet announce an exact release date for Australia.

Credit: Patty Jenkins/ Twitter