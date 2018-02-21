Woman suffering menstrual pain claims Emirates Airlines booted her off her flight

FILE PHOTO: Emirates cabin crew look on as visitors tour an Emirates Airbus A380 during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 13, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Emirates cabin crew look on as visitors tour an Emirates Airbus A380 during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 13, 2017. Reuters/Satish Kumar/File Photo

A woman suffering from menstrual cramps was forced out of her Emirates Airline flight. Beth Evans boarded the flight in Birmingham, UK, on Saturday with her boyfriend, Joshua Moran, but they were told they must leave after an attendant overheard her complaining about the pain.

Evans, 24, said there were ordered to leave their £ 400 (AU$713) flight bound for Dubai after a flight attendant overheard her telling Moran that she was suffering from menstrual pain just minutes before take-off. She described the pain as “one out of ten” when sitting down, saying she would be happy to sit through the seven-hour flight.

However, the hostess apparently expressed concerns about her ability to endure the pain. And without a doctor on board, she and her boyfriend were asked to leave the A380 jet. They said they had to spend £ 250 (AU$445) each to rebook their flight.

“To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness,” Moran told The Sun. “Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions. It’s embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it’s being overheard.”

Moran added that the crew didn’t even have anyone look her over. “They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly.”

Emirates’ version of the event slightly differs from the couple’s. According to the airline’s statement, it was Evans who alerted the crew that she was suffering from pain.

“The passenger alerted the crew onboard that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned that she was feeling unwell,” the statement reads (via the Washington Post). “The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms Evans so she could access medical assistance as needed. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance, and we would not have wanted to endanger Ms Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the seven-hour flight to Dubai.”