Woman suffering menstrual pain claims Emirates Airlines booted her off her flight

By @chelean on
FILE PHOTO: Emirates cabin crew look on as visitors tour an Emirates Airbus A380 during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 13, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: Emirates cabin crew look on as visitors tour an Emirates Airbus A380 during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 13, 2017. Reuters/Satish Kumar/File Photo

A woman suffering from menstrual cramps was forced out of her Emirates Airline flight. Beth Evans boarded the flight in Birmingham, UK, on Saturday with her boyfriend, Joshua Moran, but they were told they must leave after an attendant overheard her complaining about the pain.

Evans, 24, said there were ordered to leave their £ 400 (AU$713) flight bound for Dubai after a flight attendant overheard her telling Moran that she was suffering from menstrual pain just minutes before take-off. She described the pain as “one out of ten” when sitting down, saying she would be happy to sit through the seven-hour flight.

However, the hostess apparently expressed concerns about her ability to endure the pain. And without a doctor on board, she and her boyfriend were asked to leave the A380 jet. They said they had to spend £ 250 (AU$445) each to rebook their flight.

“To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness,” Moran told The Sun. “Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions. It’s embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it’s being overheard.”

Moran added that the crew didn’t even have anyone look her over. “They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly.”

Emirates’ version of the event slightly differs from the couple’s. According to the airline’s statement, it was Evans who alerted the crew that she was suffering from pain.

“The passenger alerted the crew onboard that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned that she was feeling unwell,” the statement reads (via the Washington Post). “The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms Evans so she could access medical assistance as needed. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance, and we would not have wanted to endanger Ms Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the seven-hour flight to Dubai.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: New pictures of Brianna and Laoghaire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Focus on crime lords
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Big time jump confirmed
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: More crossovers possible
'The 100' season 5 teaser pictures
‘The 100’ season 5: Jason Rothenberg shares stills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car