Winter Olympics 2018: Russia win historic men's hockey gold

Nikita Gusev scored a stunning goal in sudden-death overtime as the Olympic Athletes from Russia pulled off a 4-3 victory over Germany Sunday in the finals of the Men's Ice Hockey event at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Since neither country had won a medal in men's hockey since 2002, there was relatively low expectations and pressure from the two underdog finalists.

While Germany had knocked off hockey powerhouses Sweden and Canada en route the final, the Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Czech Republic to compete for their first hockey medal since 2002, when they finished with bronze.

Russia's athletes were forced to compete in neutral Olympic gear rather than Russian colours. In 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (RCO), citing a rampant culture of doping and a systematic, nation-sponsored system of cheating.

The athletes were required to pass a series rigorous doping tests before being allowed to compete under the neutral Olympic flag. However, they kept open the possibility of athletes marching under Russian flags during the closing ceremony for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. After two Russian athletes were disqualified due to doping midway through the Winter Olympics, the IOC upheld the ban.

Olympic Athletes from Russia feel patriotism despite IOC ban

Pavel Datsyuk, captain of Russia, refused to acknowledge that his team hadn't won the medal for the country. “You play for your country, it is more important. It feels good, but I have accomplished my dream. Now I have no dream," he told the media after the event, via The Herald Sun.

“It was the craziest game ever. When we had the penalty with two minutes to go, I honestly thought we won’t be Olympic champions, said Olympic Athletes of Russia forward Ilya Kovalchuk, whose five goals at the event made him the top-scoring Russian in Winter Olympics history.

Meanwhile, Germany coach Marco Sturm was proud of his team's efforts. “It’s a little tough right now because we all felt we could have won that game, but that’s hockey. It’s just the way it is. I think we all thought we’d sit there and watch the final on the couch at home, but here we are. The boys are going to bring silver home and they should be very proud of that.”

On the final day of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Canada defeated Czech Republic 6-4 to claim the bronze medal. The Canadians were the overwhelming pre-Olympics favourites to win the gold medal. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games concluded Sunday with Norway (39 medals, 14 gold), Germany (31 medals, 14 gold) and Canada (29 medals, 11 gold) finishing at the top of the medal tally.