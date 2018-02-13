Winter Olympics 2018: Australia's Emily Arthur falls during half pipe final

Australian teenager Emily Arthur was left a bloody mess Tuesday after falling face first during the halfpipe final of the ongoing PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. In a rather graphic scene, the 18-year-old snowboarder stood up with blood pouring down her nose as the medical team rushed to her aide.

Arthur attempted a back side 540 degree rotation off the half pipe and proceeded to topple over into the snow at South Korea's Bokwang Phoenix Snow Park. At first, it seemed like Arthur would land safely after becoming airborne. However, the Aussie teenager fell to the snow a few moments.

American Chloe Kim dominated the snowboarding halfpipe final, logging in 98.25 points for her near flawless performance. China’s Jiayu Liu (89.75 points) and American Arielle Gold (85.75 points) finished second and third respectively. Arthur finished with a modest 48.25 points in the first round before a botched second effort. In her third round, Arthur was primed for a top score before the unfortunate accident.

Winter Olympics 2018: Emily Arthur takes hit in her stride

The young Aussie vowed to return stronger in the future. "I am happy and smiling and alive. That is good. A bit of a swollen lip and my eyes hurt when I look around. I am happy to be here whatever happens. I really went with it. I could have moved up with that last run. I am still stoked with 11th. My first Olympics and 11th I am really happy. It is just amazing, everyone is here, my family. It is such fun. I can't wait to do another one," she said a few hours after the incident, via The Daily Telegraph.

Arthur's mother, who reportedly trained the young snowboarder, was proud of her daughter's feats despite the disappointing finish. "What a dream this is first Olympics and her goal was just to make the final. She has ticked that box everything from here is a bonus. Absolutely. Making it to the finals we couldn't be happier. She loves it. Competition day is more relaxing for her than practice. Practice and training is where she gets more nervous. Competition day she just loves it."

Several analysts viewed Emily Arthur as a legitimate threat entering the snowboarding final. However, the teenager was predictably overwhelmed by the more experienced snowboarders in the field. A little later in the day, Australia's Scotty James qualified for the final of the men's snowboarding halfpipe final. Stay tuned for the latest buzz around the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.