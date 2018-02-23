'Winds of Winter' theory: Big things coming for Samwell Tarly

By @sachintrivedig on
George R.R. Martin
Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Big things are in store for Samwell Tarly in “Winds of Winter,” according to a new fan theory. War continues to ravage the lands in Westeros, and it may now engulf the whole continent. Even the most remote cities may have to face the consequences of the mad violence.

It has been a long time since the fans got to hear anything about Samwell Tarly. The last time the fans read about this character it was in the book “A Feast for Crows.” The author George RR Martin may have planned something dramatic to welcome the character back in the upcoming book.

According to a fan theory posted on Reddit, the war will finally reach Oldtown in the next book. Sam is there in Oldtown to learn to be a Maester, and possible discover ways to beat the White Walkers. So, the fan feels the first few characters of the character will see some dramatic events.

Commenting on the post, another fan pointed out that it would be make more sense for Martin to save the dramatic events for the third or the fourth chapter. This would allow the author to showcase Sam’s life in Oldtown, and setup the dramatic events.

What will these dramatic events be? It will be Euron’s attack. The villainous character is expected to sail to the town in his flagship The Silence. The event may certainly shakeup the Maesters at the Citadel, who generally take a very cautious and academic approach to world events.

With the war reaching Oldtown, the fan suggests that Sam will break into the Citadel library. He will be looking for a book that the Faceless Man needs.

Will there be some big deaths at the Citadel in “Winds of Winter”? The title of the book certainly suggests that this will be the darkest book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

