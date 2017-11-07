Wife who discovered husband’s extramarital affair midflight gets plane diverted

By @chelean on
Qatar Airways
A Qatar Airways Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner touches down at Le Bourget airport one day before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show, June 14, 2015. Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

An angry wife who found out her husband has been cheating on her midflight has had the whole plane make an emergency landing. The Iranian woman was travelling with her husband and their young child from Doha to Bali, Indonesia, on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday when she discovered his extramarital affair.

According to Times of India, the woman unlocked her sleeping husband’s mobile phone by scanning his finger on it. She then realised that he was cheating on her. The woman was already inebriated by then. She reportedly got a fight with her husband and then diverted her anger to the crew who tried to pacify her.

The situation then allegedly got out of hand, forcing the pilot to divert the plane to Chennai, India. The couple and their child were offloaded at Chennai airport before the plane resumed its flight to Bali.

The woman’s reason for her outburst was apparently sound enough for the authorities, who determined they did not pose security issue, and so the family were allowed to remain at the airport until she got sober. They were then put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur, where they were to take a connecting flight to Doha.

“On November 5, at about 10 am, Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai. A lady along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airline as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members inflight. They were sent to Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight 6019 for further travel to Doha,” a Central Industrial Security Force official confirmed the incident to the publication.

Qatar Airways, meanwhile, declined to comment. “In respect of passenger privacy, we do not comment on individual cases.”

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
