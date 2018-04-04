Widening legalisation propels already soaring cannabis industry further

By @chelean on
cannabis
A variety of medicinal marijuana buds in jars are pictured at Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group dispensary in West Hollywood, California U.S., October 18, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The widening cannabis legalisation in the US and the rest of the world is doing wonders for the industry. The movement is expected to give the industry a steady annual growth for the next several years.

A market report by Ameri Research Inc. said the global legal cannabis market is estimated to be a US$63.5 billion (AU$82.34 billion) industry by 2024, a big jump as the market only stood at US$14.3 billion (AU$18.54 billion) in 2016. This means the industry will be seeing a compound annual growth rate of 21.1 percent from 2017 to 2024.

The report said the market is seeing cannabis go through a transitional period toward legalisation and decriminalisation across North America and even outside the United States. Citing Germany’s recent moves to make cannabis available for pharmaceutical purposes, the report noted that the concept of medical cannabis has been permeating communities around the world even without a legal finality. It added that Europe will have the potential to become one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the world. 

The financial news informational web portal, citing another report from the  ArcView Market Research, said that the expansion of the legal cannabis industry will “reaccelerate beginning 2018 as adult use sales ramp up” notably in Canada, California and Massachusetts along with medical sales in Florida.

Cannabis firms that have been in the growth zone

Before the legal cannabis revolution even started, some companies in the country have been keen on expanding and improving their cannabis businesses, as though foreseeing this surging trend coming.

Per FinancialBuzz.com, PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) is one of the cannabis-focused firms to watch for this year.

Based in Florida, the publicly-listed firm has gained popularity not only in the state, but across the US  for its dedication to research, development and multi-national distribution of premium hemp extracts that are made with a wide range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives.

Through Diamond CBD, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, PotNetwork offers a range of 100 percent naturally made cannabidiol-infused (CBD) products such as edible gummy bears; pain reliever creams; CBD oil and tincture; vape pens, liquids, additives and tanks; and just recently, animal  health and wellness products, and a first for pet care.

On March 23, the firm exhibited its MediPets product line at the Global Pet Expo held in Orlando, Florida. This product range aims to offer pet owners a new way to support their animal's health in a non-invasive, non-toxic way.

On the pharmaceutical side, life science firm  CV Sciences, Inc. is one of the cannabis industry revolutionaries today. The Nevada-based CBD pharmaceuticals and consumer products seller is at the brink of getting the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration for its synthetically‐formulated CBD-based medicine.

Last year, the CV Sciences was part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ which is an annual list of the fastest growing companies in various sectors. With revenue stream as its basis, the ranking covers the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors in North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 noted that CV Sciences grew by 403 percent in 2016 from 2013 levels.

Even with a restrictive regulatory environment, cannabis stocks have proven to be a promising bull market. Analysts think that there’s no stopping the crop from soaring because of the therapeutic benefits. As legalisation of cannabis takes place around the world, it won’t be long before the miracle crop can be part of our medical norm from treating backaches to possibly saving someone from cancer.

Article based on press release sent for consideration.

Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof's sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
