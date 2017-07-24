Why Sean Spicer stepped down as White House press secretary

By on
Sean Spicer
Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks as television screen displays journalists who participate in the daily briefing via Skype. Reuters/Carlos Barria

Sean Spicer has stepped down as White House press secretary after six months. His resignation came following US President Donald Trump’s move to tap his long-time supporter, Anthony Scaramucci, as communications director.

“I wanted to give the president and the new team a clean slate,” Spicer told CNN’s Dana Bash. In his farewell message, the former public face of Trump administration said there were “too many cooks in the kitchen.”

The New York Times reported that the president asked his press secretary to stay, but Spicer told him that the appointment of Scaramucci was a big mistake. The Wall Street financier replaces Mike Dubke, who resigned from the job in May amid the fallout from primarily Russia-related scandals.

Spices said it was both an honour and privilege to have served the US president. He also complimented Scaramucci, calling him a “tough guy.”

In a Friday statement, Trump said he was grateful for Spicer’s work on behalf of his administration and the American people. The POTUS called him “a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the fake news media” and wished him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities.

The new White House communications director

Scaramucci has also praised Spicer for doing a “great job” when he appeared in the White House briefing room for the first time. He told the press Trump was not off track, and pointed there was some “media bias” against the president.

The new communications director praised Trump, saying he has some of the best political instincts in the world and perhaps in history. He seemed relaxed at the White House lectern as he expressed a desire to improve the Trump administration’s relationship with the press.

Trump’s plan to hire him was first reported by Axios. Scaramucci supported Trump in the general election.

The Guardian reported that his appointment was fought by Spicer and Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon according to a source close to the White House. Even the chief of staff Reince Priebus was allegedly against his appointment.

But first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner approved Scaramucci’s role in the White House. Trump reportedly hired Scaramucci to cut down on anonymous leaking, but his support for Spicer continues. “Sean leaving doesn’t mean that Sean isn’t going to be out there supporting President Trump and it doesn’t mean that President Trump isn’t going to be out there supporting Sean Spicer,” Priebus said.

Read More:

Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees

Research reveals Australia has better healthcare system than the US

CNN/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't to introduce a bill that will ensure employers are paying workers' super
New jobs coming as Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands in Australia
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Roger Federer tipped as odds-on favourite to win 2017 US Open
NBA franchise Houston Rockets placed for sale by Leslie Alexander
Roger Federer hailed as 'greatest of all time' after Wimbledon 2017 victory
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon final online, preview, start time
Roger Federer on Grand Slam No. 20: 'It would be a joke to win US Open'
Roger Federer on Grand Slam No. 20: 'It would be a joke to win US Open'
Magic Johnson on D'Angelo Russell trade: 'Not a hard decision'
Magic Johnson on D'Angelo Russell trade: 'Not a hard decision'
More Sports
Xplore Xslate R12 rugged tablet specs, price and details
Melbourne firm dismissed employee because she was pregnant, judge finds
Salaries are on their way up again as mining jobs are coming back in WA
Maingear R2 Razer Edition gaming desktop PC specs, price and release details
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
More Life
‘Doctor Who’ at Comic-Con: Peter Davison, Colin Baker disagree on Whittaker’s casting
'Preacher' season 2 episode 6 'Sokosha' spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for July 24
Ryan Seacrest confirms he is returning to host ABC Network's 'American Idol' reboot
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for July 24-28: Juliet meets Charlie
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for July 24-28 [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 2: Leaked details of major events
'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 2: Leaked plot details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car