Why Melania refuses to hold Donald Trump’s hand in Tel Aviv

First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

Melania Trump has reportedly slapped US President Donald Trump’s hand as the first couple arrived in Israel as part of the POTUS’ travels abroad. They were spotted exiting Air Force One accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara onto the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

In a clip, the president could be seen reaching out to have his wife hold his hand, but Melania appears to refuse. His hands lingered behind him for seconds before his wife seemed to have done a fast flick of the wrist, swatting the president’s fingers away.

The POTUS’ hand recoiled. He continued walking as if nothing happened. But various news sites were quick to point that the first lady’s gesture was another piece of evidence that she is unhappy about her marriage.

It remains unclear why Melania, who by that time was wearing a fitted white skirt suit by Michael Kors, refused to take her husband’s hand. It is noticeable in the clip that the Netanyahus were not holding hands at that exact moment.

The White House is yet to comment on the context on the incident, but the video clip is already going viral. It has also drawn various reactions from netizens. Israeli publication Haaretz tweeted out saying that the moment was “embarrassing.”

The Guardian notes that the First Lady held Trump’s hand later after their arrival at Ben Gurion airport. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo on Twitter that featured the leaders and their wives appearing at ease together. He captioned the post with the words “Ever Stronger.”

It was not the first time the FLOTUS’ body language earned attention. Previously, she nudged the president to place his hand on his heart while the national anthem played during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

During Trump’s inauguration in January, critics noticed a radical change in Melania’s facial expression. It marked the date when people became concerned for the First Lady as well as the birth of “sad Melania” and “free Melania” memes.

On Sunday, Melania wore a safari shirt dress from the Ralph Lauren Collection for her visit to the American International School. It was previously reported that she is moving to the White House with her son Barron. The White House also confirmed that a new school for the first couple’s son has been picked.

