Why Kate Middleton did not wear black at the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton has coped criticisms on social media after appearing at the BAFTAs in a dark green dress when most of the women were wearing black. The Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Sunday with husband Prince William, did not follow the unofficial dress code for the night, which was in support of the Time’s Up movement.

The pregnant mother of two had worn a floor-length Jenny Packham gown in olive green colour with black waistband instead of a predominantly black attire as many stars had, including Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Natalie Dormer and Jennifer Lawrence. Her choice of attire did not go unnoticed by social media, which was anticipating if she would appear in solidarity with the stars.

But members of the British royal family are discouraged to take a political stance on any issue, and perhaps that’s why Kate opted for a subdued colour to wear at the BAFTAs instead. As Mirror notes, the dark green could be a nod to the suffragettes, who used to wear the colour to represent hope. The black waistband could also be her way of giving nod to the Time’s Up movement without fully integrating herself into it.

Time’s Up is a movement founded by Hollywood celebrities in support of the #MeToo movement, which demonstrates the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment. Time’s Up raises fund for the legal defence of lower income women, men and LGBT members who exposed the harassment they suffered from.

Although it is not aligned with any political party, it is still a hot public issue that the royals tend to comment or take side on. However, for some social media users, that still didn’t excuse Kate from not participating.

Quite a bummer to see that the Duchess of Cambridge didn't wear black to the #BAFTAs and not a #TimesUp pin on either Cambridge. There is nothing political about standing up to sexual assault. This should've been an easy choice for them to make, and they failed. — diane alston __ ‍ _ (@dianelyssa) February 18, 2018

I feel properly let down (didn't know I cared this much). They might be "modern royals" etc etc but this just shows how much hasn't actually changed. #BAFTAs2018 — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 18, 2018

#Kate looks amazing tonight... & she’s damned if she does & damned if she doesn’t...but when ALL other #BAFTAs2018 women are in black, she shd be too. Saying #TimesUp to sexual harassment is not a politcal statement. It’s affirming a basic human right. Massive missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wuEoFsMXzR — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) February 18, 2018

As Kate’s defenders wrote, if she had worn black to the event, it would be seen as a political statement, which is strictly against royal protocol. And even if she wore black in previous events, wearing the colour at the BAFTAs, where stars consciously picked the colour to support a movement, would be showing political preferences. Her choice of a dark hue for a gown also apparently spoke more volume than if she wore an obvious black.

I've seen an awful lot of vitriol being directed towards Kate Middleton for her choice of dress at the #BAFTAs. Her outfit was as black as she could get without her breaking royal protocol and shaming her and any other woman is surely the antithesis of the MeToo campaign. — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) February 18, 2018

Don't get why everyone's hating #KateMiddleton for not wearing black at the #BAFTAs - Royals are not allowed to get involved in political statements. I think she's dressed beautifully as always. — Anna (@Baroquechick86) February 18, 2018