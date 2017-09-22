Why iPhone X thinks it is worth $1200

Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks that the said device is worth every cent
By @nessdoctor on
Apple iPhone X
The iPhone X equips a near bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display. Apple

Apple has once again broken the internet when it released the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The iPhone X stood out very quickly and one of the reasons was its eye-watering price. This could be one of the most expensive commercially produced phones every with a price tag of around $1200 (US$1000), but Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks that the said device is worth every cent.

Cook says that the hefty price tag is a “value price” for the technology which the iPhone X offers. This comment came in response to a question which was submitted by a viewer which asked if Cook somehow thought that the price tag of the said phone was way out of reach for the average American.

Cook’s answer dodges the case at hand but zooms in on the fact that not a lot of people actually buy their phones for what they really offer. Apple does not have to explain what it can offer for consumers to buy it and getting the latest iPhone has become easier with options that include trade in, installment and carrier offered deals.

CNBC reports that although this is already the most expensive phone that Apple has ever released to date, a lot of consumers have been puzzled as to why it has been released at $999 instead of $1,000 like as if an additional dollar would matter at this price range. This is because there is something about a price which ends with a nine or a 99 that pulls customers to think that they are getting a deal.

In one study from the Rutgers School of Business, it was said that consumers perceive prices that end with a 9 as a cue which says that they are getting a lower price than they expect. Some other research suggests that odd number pricing which falls just below a full dollar amount creates an illusion that the item is cheaper than it actually is. Regardless of what Tim Cook or research think about it, that phone still costs $1,200 and by any means is it not low, depending on how consumers see value.

Related
Join the Discussion
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: Why Fish Mooney is never coming back
'Chicago Fire' season 6 spoilers: Severide and Otis find new loves
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 3: Meet Lord John Grey
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 22: Elizabeth stays loyal to Franco
'General Hospital’ Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 22: Phyllis supports Jack
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car