Why iPhone X thinks it is worth $1200

Apple has once again broken the internet when it released the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The iPhone X stood out very quickly and one of the reasons was its eye-watering price. This could be one of the most expensive commercially produced phones every with a price tag of around $1200 (US$1000), but Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks that the said device is worth every cent.

Cook says that the hefty price tag is a “value price” for the technology which the iPhone X offers. This comment came in response to a question which was submitted by a viewer which asked if Cook somehow thought that the price tag of the said phone was way out of reach for the average American.

Cook’s answer dodges the case at hand but zooms in on the fact that not a lot of people actually buy their phones for what they really offer. Apple does not have to explain what it can offer for consumers to buy it and getting the latest iPhone has become easier with options that include trade in, installment and carrier offered deals.

CNBC reports that although this is already the most expensive phone that Apple has ever released to date, a lot of consumers have been puzzled as to why it has been released at $999 instead of $1,000 like as if an additional dollar would matter at this price range. This is because there is something about a price which ends with a nine or a 99 that pulls customers to think that they are getting a deal.

In one study from the Rutgers School of Business, it was said that consumers perceive prices that end with a 9 as a cue which says that they are getting a lower price than they expect. Some other research suggests that odd number pricing which falls just below a full dollar amount creates an illusion that the item is cheaper than it actually is. Regardless of what Tim Cook or research think about it, that phone still costs $1,200 and by any means is it not low, depending on how consumers see value.