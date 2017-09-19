Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? Meet Eniko Parrish Amid Extortion Drama

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish, 33, has become part of one of the world’s most popular couples. She was recently spotted still wearing her wedding ring amid news of an alleged extortion attempt that involved her husband.

The couple started dating in 2009 and got engaged after five years of being together. They officially wedded last year in Santa Barbara, California. More than two hundred guests were in attendance.

Aside from being known as the woman who stood beside Hart at the altar, Parrish managed to put herself into the modelling scene. Her presence has been known within the socialite world.

Who is Eniko Parrish?

Parrish was born on August 18, 1984 in Baltimore, Maryland. She is said to have an ethnic background of Jamaican descent.

As an aspiring model, she relocated to Los Angeles, California to pursue her career. She walked down the ramp for BET’s 2013 Rip the Runway, a fashion and music show hosted by Kelly Rowland and Boris Kodjoe. Based on her Instagram account, she enjoys working out, travelling, dogs and music. She also shares inspiration quotes and plays around Snapchat filters from time to time.

With over one million followers on Instagram, Parrish dominated the social media. Her wedding photos, which feature her wearing a custom-made Vera Wang bride mermaid gown and Sophia Webster shoes, broke the internet.

Alleged blackmail attempt

Reports have surfaced that federal officials were conducting an investigation into an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Parrish’s husband. Hart’s representative told PEOPLE someone was trying to set up his client in a failed extortion attempt.

“As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” the rep added. Parrish is yet to comment about the allegations. She reportedly continues to support her husband amid the allegations. It reportedly seems that there is no divorce talk between the couple.

Sources told PEOPLE that for Parrish, Hart is a great husband. She is said to be aware that Hart has been accused of being a ladies’ man, but she doesn’t care. “He is her husband and he always comes home to her,” sources added.

The family appears more focused on seeing the investigation through. Sources say the legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it. Hart and Parrish are expecting a baby boy.

TMZ/YouTube