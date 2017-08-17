White nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who boasted of Charlottesville riot, cries for help

A white nationalist who admitted in a TV documentary to being violent during the Charlottesville protests in the US has been seen crying in a YouTube video. Christopher Cantwell, who called counter-protesters “animals,” is asking for “guidance” from police after learning he could be arrested.

The American documentary “Charlottesville: Race and Terror” features leaders of white nationalist groups, including David Duke, Matthew Heimbach and Cantwell, who hosts the online talk show “Radical Agenda” on his Facebook page. VICE News correspondent Elle Reeve also talked to counter-protestors regarding the Unite the Right march events leading to violence.

However, it was Cantwell who caught the attention of most viewers for his strong, unapologetic stance on racism. He told Reeve that his group, which advocates for white supremacy, was peaceful, but the counter-protesters drove them to defend themselves. When asked what he thought about the driver who rammed his car into a group of counter-protestors and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer, Cantwell placed the blame on the “animals” who hit the vehicle with clubs. Apparently, James Alex Fields Jr, the driver, did not have a choice other than to slam into the counter-protestors as they wouldn’t get out of his way.

“Because our rivals are a bunch of stupid animals who don’t pay attention, they couldn’t just get out of the way of his car and some people got hurt,” he claimed. He said they were a peaceful group but also threatened to “f------ kill people if we have to.” He also showed Reeve his many weapons and told her it was “points for us” because nobody on his group died.

On Wednesday, he faced the camera again, but in a different disposition. Instead of the fearless persona he showed in the Vice interview, he said he is fearful for his safety upon learning that the police has a warrant of arrest for him. The police wouldn’t confirm his finding unless he would go to a local magistrate.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said, trying to stop his tears in the video. He added that he emailed the police in Keene, Virginia, for guidance.

He expressed frustration over the alleged tenacity of their enemies to harass them when his group did everything legally. He also blamed CNN for claiming the white nationalists were violent when he claimed they had done everything in their power to keep the march peaceful. He took offence at former US Army soldier Chelsea Manning’s photo of a Nazi-stopping corps, mocking the transwoman at the same time.

“We are trying to make this peaceful; we are trying to be law-abiding, and our enemies will not stop. What options do we have left?” he said between sobs. He gave his number so that if law enforcement wanted to take him in, he would go after he verified their identity.

Watch the videos below: