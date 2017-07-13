As White House is 'paralysed', Trump bows in prayer in the Oval Office

Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his father Donald Trump leave the stage on the night of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa U.S. February 1, 2016.

US President Donald Trump has welcomed evangelical leaders into the Oval Office for a prayer session. A photo circulating through the internet shows the president surrounded by a group of people laying their hands on his shoulders. The prayer session comes amid reports that the White House is "paralysed."

"The White House is paralysed," a top Republican revealed through CNN. It appeared to be an assessment of the administration whose goals, which include a health care bill reform, tax code overhaul and a win against ISIS, have become complicated.

Former senior vice president at Liberty University Johnnie Moore posted the photo of a praying Trump, which also showed Vice President Mike Pence, who participated in the prayer session with his eyes closed. In his Twitter post, Moore said it was an honour for him to pray within the Oval Office for the US president and vice president.

Trump in 'good spirits'

Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas and former Republican congresswoman Michele Bachmann were also in attendance. Moore told CNN that the meeting took place following invitations to national faith leaders to meet with Trump as they also met with representatives from the Office of Public Liaison.

Evangelicals deeply believe about praying for the leader of the free world. Moore said they have also prayed for former US President Barack Obama. But for the new president, it was different.

"When we are praying for President Trump, we are praying within the context of a real relationship, of true friendship,” he said. During the meeting, Trump was "absolutely confident and entirely in command,” and was also in “good spirits” according to Moore, adding it was as if he was completely above the fray.

In between two foreign trips, Trump is caught in yet another controversy about his campaign's ties to Russia. The New York Times has reported that his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. met with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer described to him as an “emissary of the Russian government” last year.

Veselnitskaya allegedly had the information on how the country can help his father win the 2016 election. The president was quick to defend his son, calling him "innocent" and a "high-quality person.”

Based on the Pew Research, Trump has won 81 percent of white evangelical voters last year. Trump promised at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington to never let them down.

