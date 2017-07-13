As White House is 'paralysed', Trump bows in prayer in the Oval Office

By on
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his father Donald Trump leave the stage on the night of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa U.S. February 1, 2016. Reuters/Jim Bourg

US President Donald Trump has welcomed evangelical leaders into the Oval Office for a prayer session. A photo circulating through the internet shows the president surrounded by a group of people laying their hands on his shoulders. The prayer session comes amid reports that the White House is "paralysed."

"The White House is paralysed," a top Republican revealed through CNN. It appeared to be an assessment of the administration whose goals, which include a health care bill reform, tax code overhaul and a win against ISIS, have become complicated.

Former senior vice president at Liberty University Johnnie Moore posted the photo of a praying Trump, which also showed Vice President Mike Pence, who participated in the prayer session with his eyes closed. In his Twitter post, Moore said it was an honour for him to pray within the Oval Office for the US president and vice president.

Trump in 'good spirits'

Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas and former Republican congresswoman Michele Bachmann were also in attendance. Moore told CNN that the meeting took place following invitations to national faith leaders to meet with Trump as they also met with representatives from the Office of Public Liaison.

Evangelicals deeply believe about praying for the leader of the free world. Moore said they have also prayed for former US President Barack Obama. But for the new president, it was different.

"When we are praying for President Trump, we are praying within the context of a real relationship, of true friendship,” he said. During the meeting, Trump was "absolutely confident and entirely in command,” and was also in “good spirits” according to Moore, adding it was as if he was completely above the fray.

In between two foreign trips, Trump is caught in yet another controversy about his campaign's ties to Russia. The New York Times has reported that his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. met with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer described to him as an “emissary of the Russian government” last year.

Veselnitskaya allegedly had the information on how the country can help his father win the 2016 election. The president was quick to defend his son, calling him "innocent" and a "high-quality person.”

Based on the Pew Research, Trump has won 81 percent of white evangelical voters last year. Trump promised at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington to never let them down.

Read More:

Lack of regulation makes Australia an 'attractive target for money launderers': ANZ

Australia makes biggest improvement of any country in hiring mature-age workers

Fox News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to one-year contract
Paul George to Lakers won't happen if OKC reach the Conference Finals
Carmelo Anthony trade: Knicks star 'confident he will end up with Houston Rockets'
Andy Murray loses Wimbledon but earns praises after correcting reporter who overlooked female achievements in tennis
Andy Murray loses Wimbledon but earns praises after correcting reporter who overlooked female achievements in tennis
Roger Federer vs Milos Raonic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Roger Federer vs Milos Raonic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
More Sports
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
Shuttle XC60J launches: Fanless industrial slim PC is budget-friendly and peripheral-happy
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' spoilers for July 17
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: R2-D2 scene description
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ivar and Heahmund to engage in epic York battle; Mutual respect to develop between the two
'Kingdom' Season 3 episode 7 'Platinum Level' spoilers
‘Doctor Who’ former star Christopher Eccleston sends video message at Moffat’s wrap party
‘Doctor Who’ former star Christopher Eccleston sends video message at Moffat’s wrap party
'Star Wars: Rebels' season 4 theory: 'Rogue One' crossover; Leia and Sabine meet in new video
‘Star Wars: Rebels’ season 4 theory: ‘Rogue One’ crossover
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car