West Australians warned about ‘sextortion’ as scammers use social media, dating sites

By on
Couple
A mock copulating couple is displayed at the exhibition "Sex and Evolution" at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013. Reuters/Ina Fassbender

West Australians are being advised about “sextortion” scam after WA ScamNet received reports from eight people since December 2017 of being blackmailed in such a way. Scammers contact their victims through social media and dating websites.

Scammers try to be friends with potential victims and sway them to record and send sexually explicit photos and videos. They will then threaten their victims to pay a certain amount via Western Union so they will not post the photos and videos to the Internet or send them to their partners, employers or family members and friends.

Amid cases recorded by the WA ScamNet, no money was reported to have been handed over. Scammers typically demand those who fall into their trap between $500 and $5,000.

Perth Now reported one case, in which a 36-year-old man reported approving a friend request on Facebook from someone he thought he knew. They had a brief conversation before he sent footage of himself in a “compromising” position.

The man did not pay the $5,000 that the scammers told him to send. As a result, his video was sent to his girlfriend.

David Hillyard, Commissioner for Consumer Protection, said those who were targeted can experience immense emotional trauma. A Scottish teenager committed suicide in 2015 after scammers threatened to share intimate webcam vision of him.

“It’s a very personal and highly embarrassing situation to be in and victims are made to believe their lives could be ruined if the intimate videos and photos are made public,” Hillyard said. His advice for people being blackmailed is not to send money because demands will only escalate if they do so.

WA ScamNet agreed, saying scammers will only come back to ask for more money. If the photos or videos were uploaded on Facebook, YouTube or other sites, first thing that must be done is to report them to the administrators by flagging them as inappropriate so they will be taken down quickly.

Another advice from WA ScamNet is to list down Skype names and Facebook profiles. These information will need to be reported. Block the scammer on social media. The same thing must be done if they have email addresses or mobile phone numbers. Scammers may think a social media account has been deleted by deactivating accounts for two weeks. Additional information and advice on scams such as sextortion is available on the WA ScamNet website or by contacting 1300 30 40 54.

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star likely back on Friday
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Kagiso Rabada cleared to play Cape Town Test against Australia
Kagiso Rabada cleared to play Cape Town Test against Australia
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Two episodes filmed
‘Vikings’ season 6: Alex Høgh Andersen shares picture
‘Outlander’ season 4: Producers and cast tease a possible scene
The Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy, releases employees from NDAs
'Avengers: Infinity War' will be the main focus before Guardians movie
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn confirms his third film
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 20-23: Hope betrays Steffy
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 20-23 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car