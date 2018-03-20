West Australians warned about ‘sextortion’ as scammers use social media, dating sites

A mock copulating couple is displayed at the exhibition "Sex and Evolution" at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013.

West Australians are being advised about “sextortion” scam after WA ScamNet received reports from eight people since December 2017 of being blackmailed in such a way. Scammers contact their victims through social media and dating websites.

Scammers try to be friends with potential victims and sway them to record and send sexually explicit photos and videos. They will then threaten their victims to pay a certain amount via Western Union so they will not post the photos and videos to the Internet or send them to their partners, employers or family members and friends.

Amid cases recorded by the WA ScamNet, no money was reported to have been handed over. Scammers typically demand those who fall into their trap between $500 and $5,000.

Perth Now reported one case, in which a 36-year-old man reported approving a friend request on Facebook from someone he thought he knew. They had a brief conversation before he sent footage of himself in a “compromising” position.

The man did not pay the $5,000 that the scammers told him to send. As a result, his video was sent to his girlfriend.

David Hillyard, Commissioner for Consumer Protection, said those who were targeted can experience immense emotional trauma. A Scottish teenager committed suicide in 2015 after scammers threatened to share intimate webcam vision of him.

“It’s a very personal and highly embarrassing situation to be in and victims are made to believe their lives could be ruined if the intimate videos and photos are made public,” Hillyard said. His advice for people being blackmailed is not to send money because demands will only escalate if they do so.

WA ScamNet agreed, saying scammers will only come back to ask for more money. If the photos or videos were uploaded on Facebook, YouTube or other sites, first thing that must be done is to report them to the administrators by flagging them as inappropriate so they will be taken down quickly.

Another advice from WA ScamNet is to list down Skype names and Facebook profiles. These information will need to be reported. Block the scammer on social media. The same thing must be done if they have email addresses or mobile phone numbers. Scammers may think a social media account has been deleted by deactivating accounts for two weeks. Additional information and advice on scams such as sextortion is available on the WA ScamNet website or by contacting 1300 30 40 54.