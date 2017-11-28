Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot

By @chelean on
handcuffs
Photo of a pair of handcuffs Reuters/File

A 20-year-old Werribee man has been arrested in Melbourne for allegedly plotting terrorism on New Year’s Eve. His arrest on Monday was part of the Operation San Jose from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team, consisting of the Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).

Police believed that the unnamed man was involved in undertaking preparation for a planned terrorist act around Federation Square in Melbourne CBD on New Year’s Eve. The Australian-born Muslim, who was born to Somali parents, was arrested by heavily armed police on Synnot Street in Werribee.

The man apparently unsuccessfully tried to buy automatic firearm to “shoot and kill as many people as e could,” Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said. Police made their move to arrest him because he had been having face-to-face meetings about getting a gun. He is believed to be connected to other extremists. He was also said to be found in possession of an al-Qaeda guidebook on how to carry out terrorism.

“We are monitoring this person. He has been subject to our active investigation and at no stage did he access a firearm – albeit that was his intention,” Patton told reporters on Tuesday. He added, “The potential of the attack is catastrophic. This is a person who has expressed an intention to try and kill as many people as he could.”

The man is currently being interviewed in relation to the offences of Acts in Preparation to Commit a Terrorist Attack and Collecting Documents to Facilitate a Terrorist Act. Police also executed warrants at two residential properties in Werribee and Meadow Heights and at a commercial property in Footscray, where he worked.

His father has denied his son could be involved in terrorism, saying, “He’s very innocent.” A neighbour, meanwhile, told The Age that family were “lovely, everyday people.” She also believed that the “heartbroken” father, who apologised to her for the hassle regarding Monday’s arrest, didn’t know anything.

The owner of Wix Computers in Footscray where the accused worked described him as a “very quiet boy.” His employee’s arrest was a shock because the man never spoke much.

Related
Join the Discussion
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
'Rafael Nadal more impressive than Roger Federer,' believes Marat Safin
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Spurs star Tony Parker makes comeback on Monday
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 1-0 lead with Gabba Test victory
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers outclass Philadelphia 76ers
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers outclass Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Trade News: Cavs 'would consider' moving Tristan Thompson for DeAndre Jordan
NBA Trade News: Cavs 'would consider' moving Tristan Thompson for DeAndre Jordan
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
What Meghan Markle’s title will be after marrying Prince Harry
‘Burke’s Backyard’ star Don Burke accused of sexual harassment by female employees
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 8 spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 5 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' recap for Nov. 27: Todd lies to Billy [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 27 recap
Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds
Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car