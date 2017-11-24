'We're fighting to win': Trump thanks troops on Thanksgiving

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the White House in Washington to spend the weekend in Florida.

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the White House in Washington to spend the weekend in Florida. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump thanked American troops for their service on Thursday. He told them "we're really winning" against the nation’s foes.

The POTUS celebrated Thanksgiving at his private club in Florida. He told deployed military members through a video conference that they have achieved more progress against the Islamic State group and in Afghanistan under his administration than had been made in previous years.

"Everybody's talking about the progress you've made in the last few months since I opened it up," Trump told the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division. He added “we're fighting to win” and not just to walk around.

Trump said in August he would deploy around 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, which would put the American force there at about 12,500. On Thanksgiving, he said "everybody is talking" about the progress that's been made.

He told the service members they’re fighting for “something real” and “something good.” The president added the country has seen a lot of things over the last very short period of time, and they're really good.

He assured the military that everybody in the US is watching and they are seeing positive reports for a change, instead of the neutral and negative reports. Trump maintained it’s all positive. During his recent trip to Asia, Trump has reportedly encouraged countries like South Korea and Japan to purchase more of US military equipment to defend themselves and boost US manufacturers.

Thanksgiving 2017

A Thanksgiving video message from the president to the American public was released on Thursday."Today we give thanks for all the pilgrims, pioneers, and patriots who have gone before us- and for all those warriors who have kept us safe and free,” Trump said.

Trump was thankful about the US economy's performance since he took office. He cited recent stock market gains and his efforts to scale back regulations and boost military spending. Trump added unemployment is the lowest it has been in 17 years.

In a tweet, the POTUS told his social media followers that US is starting to do really well. He mentioned that jobs are coming back and the military is getting really strong.

Trump and first lady Melania delivered lunch to a nearby Coast Guard station in Riviera Beach, Florida, the Associated Press reports. The Trumps treated men and women on duty for the holidays with a lunch of turkey sandwiches, muffins, fruits, chips and cookies.