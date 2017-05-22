'Wentworth' Season 5 actress Daniielle Alexis admits she used to be a boy, Social media reacts

By @JanSSS8 on
Wentworth Season 5 star Daniielle Alexis
"Wentworth" star Daniielle Alexis poses for a photo with her friend Jaimee Alyce on her Instagram account. Alexis recently admitted that she used to be a boy named Shayne. daniiellealexis/Instagram

"Wentworth" actress Daniielle Alexis, who plays Inmate Dana Malouf in the popular Showcase prison drama, has recently admitted that she used to be a boy. Alexis even said that she used to go by the name Shayne back in the day. Read on to learn more about it.

Alexis posted about her revelation that she is a transgender woman on her official Instagram account. She spoke to Natalee Fuhrmann of Woman’s Day magazine exclusively about her life story.

"I am now officially AUSTRALIAS FIRST EVER TRANSGENDER TELEVISION ACTRESS and so proud of my title," Alexis wrote on her Instagram post. "Over a year ago I decided to myself that I would have the courage to not only stand up for my LGBT community and transgender rights, but that I would follow my dream to be an actress and know that, to do that, my past would come out in the media," she added.

The "Wentworth" Season 5 star told Fuhrmann that she used to be a boy named Shayne. She also said that she always felt like a girl ever since.

"Mum understood and never tried to change me," she told Furhmann. "I grew my hair, wore colourful clothing, collected My Little Ponies and was dancing and performing from when I was four." However, her dad didn't support her "feminine pursuits" before and it took quite some time for him to accept it. Her peers weren't as accepting of her either. Despite this, she still chose to become a trans woman. She wore her hair long, put on makeup and went to the ladies' room. "When I dressed as a girl and wore makeup, I knew it needed to happen behind closed doors," Alexis said.

Social media reacts to Daniielle Alexis' revelation that she's transgender

Now that the "Wentworth" TV star chose to tell the public about being a transgender woman, social media users couldn't help but react. Check out their reactions below.

"I knew years ago hun but I say good on you for building up the courage to share your story!" Syl Tonkin (sxc_ls2) wrote on Instagram.

"This is amazing!! Fantastic that you are living your truth and loving life. You've got my support (even though you don't know me). Keep being you," Cathy Margaret (cathmja) posted.

"Wow u are beautiful ❤️❤️ It does not matter what you were before, the most important thing is what you are now and you are happy!" elyonleon88 said.

Alexis thanked her supporters for the love. "All I have wanted is acceptance and love and whilst I am ready for the haters I've already got the biggest team of lovers behind me. So thank you. I love you and and most of all I love ME."

Daniielle Alexis is just one of the latest celebrities to admit that they are transgender. She joins other stars such as Caitlyn Jenner, who used to be Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner, model Andreja Pejic, who used to go by the name Andrej and "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 11 and 17 star Isis King.

 

Good morning! WOW let me first off start by saying if I could ask for everyone I know and don&#39;t know to read this post as I have something very special and important to say. I have lived in silence for over 12 years - Not prentending to be somebody else - but frieghtened to come out with the whole truth. I have lived two lives as two people and lived a journey that not many people would understand. Over a year ago I decided to myself that I would have the courage to not only stand up for my LGBT community and transgender rights, but that I would follow my dream to be an actress and know that, to do that, my past would come out in the media. I sat down with Woman&#39;s Day and reporter Natalee Fuhrmann and poured my heart and soul out to her and as a result of this my EXCLUSIVE LIFE STORY is now available in Australia&#39;s number one magazine. I am now officially AUSTRALIAS FIRST EVER TRANSGENDER TELEVISION ACTRESS and so proud of my title I pray you all read and also buy the magazine for the full story and also ask you to please read without judgment and seek for love and kindness in your heart. All I have wanted is acceptance and love and whilst I am ready for the haters I&#39;ve already got the biggest team of lovers behind me. So thank you. I love you and and most of all I love ME ❤ ps thank u to Fremantle Media for believing in me (I&#39;m not a star) but I will be one day :) https://l.instagram.com/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nowtolove.com.au%2Fcelebrity%2Fceleb-news%2Fwentworth-star-daniielle-alexis-was-born-a-boy-37593&amp;e=ATPIf_GiyoLkKTLJe-x813IA53_LD2EaLhyg6UUPfajGRMASjm71d_Ap_J86jO3YOhz2oA #transisbeautiful #womensday #trasngender #love #acceptance #pride #lgbt #wentworth #fremantlemedia #trans #perth #australia #comingout @womansdayaus nsdaymag Photographer: @francesandrijich MUA: @yvettegraymakeup accessories @kyliesklosetperth PLS REPOST TO SPREAD THE LOVE

A post shared by DaniielleAlexis (@daniiellealexis) on May 21, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

 

Dats Ma Mummy _❤️__ I told Sigrid Thornton when I first met her omg you look like my mummy _

A post shared by DaniielleAlexis (@daniiellealexis) on May 10, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

 

#tealtuesday on #anzacday yaaaaaas ____ what the hell is gonna go down tonight on @wentworthonfoxtel DO NOT MISS OUT @showcaseaustralia @foxtel 6:30 Perth time 7:30 EST. I&#39;m not sure if yol are as excited as me but what the hell is about to happen ___meanwhile where chillin in the exercise yard with Smilezy @jacquiebrennan #lindamiles #smiles @sophiakatos #bigmel and silly ol me #danamalouf #wentworth #wentworthseason5 #wentworths5

A post shared by DaniielleAlexis (@daniiellealexis) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

