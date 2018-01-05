Weekend alert: Companies to cut down operations as extreme heat hits Australia

australia summer
Swimmers cool off in a salt water ocean pool at Sydney's beachside suburb of Bronte, December 14, 2016 to take relief from an early summer heatwave as the temperature in Sydney reached 37.1 degrees Celcius on December 14, 2016, according to the Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Reuters/Jason Reed

Extreme heat across south-east Australia is expected this weekend with temperatures that could soar above 42 degrees in Sydney and Melbourne. As a result, major manufacturing may need to shut down  in order to prevent power blackouts.

The national energy regulator, Australian Energy Market Operator, is reportedly in talks with companies in South Australia and Victoria in a bid to get ahead of possible blackouts. Up to 14 power-hungry companies are likely to shut down operations over the weekend as Australians states expect major blackouts due to heightened use of air conditioner.

Some companies like BlueScope Steel, Visy and Australian Paper were paid incentives to cut down on operations, reports news.com.au. The move would help avoid the kind of patchy blackouts that SA preciously had to deal with.

As heightened use of air conditioner is a concern, Aussies opting to use the humble fan has an advantage. Based on an analysis from finder.com.au, Australians who wish to cool down could save as much as $415 this summer by using a fan instead of an air-conditioning unit.

Australia’s leading comparison site has found that using a fan 8 hours every night for the duration of summer will cost only $17. Opting for an air conditioner for the same amount of time, on the other hand, will cost $432.

Sky News weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers has warned that Australia’s southern and eastern states will experience their hottest days in two years. New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria will feel the heat this weekend.

It will be really hot in Victoria and Tasmania on Saturday, Meyers said, and Launceston, Melbourne and Geelong will have their hottest days in two years. Melbourne could face its hottest day since January 13, 2016, when temperature was 42.2 degrees. Geelong and Bendigo will likely hit 42 degrees and Avalon, Echuca and Warracknabeal are expected to reach 43 degrees.

Total fire bans

Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania already have total fire banks in place as authorities seek to prevent bushfires. Western Australia could possibly experience severe to extreme fire danger across much of the state while fire danger is expected in Mount Lofty in South Australia.

Total fire bans are perceived as extremely important as any fires that would start would be difficult to suppress. Bureau of Meteorology’s James Taylor said Aussies need to be vigilant.  He also cited hot conditions expected across much of south east Australia.

VICE News/YouTube

