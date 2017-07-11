WBO review confirms Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Jeff Horn

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines prays in a corner following his fight against WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016.

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines prays in a corner following his fight against WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. Reuters/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

The World Boxing Organization has stated an independent review of the Battle of Brisbane fight confirmed Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Australian boxer Jeff Horn. The 29-year-old former schoolteacher is the real victor of the welterweight title fight according to five anonymous judges.

Judges determined Horn won the first, second, fourth, sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th rounds. Other rounds were won by the Filipino fighter. Three of the five judges had to be in agreement to verify a winner from every round.

The results were cross-analysed with the scores of the Battle of Brisbane judges Ramon Cerdan, Waleksa Roldan and Chris Flores to find the percentage agreement by round. Horn won six rounds to four and the other two rounds are even.

Here are the original scores. Roldan: Horn (117-111), Flores: Horn (115-113), Cerdan: Horn (115-113). The review scores are Judge 1: Pacquiao (114-113), Judge 2: Draw (114-114), Judge 3: Horn (115-113), Judge 4: Horn (114-113) and Judge 5: Horn (114-113).

Super timing

Horn welcomed the news, saying the fight vindication was "super timing" as he geared to board a flight to the United States. For him, it is evidence he can use.

“Instead of saying I think I won the fight, now a heap of other people think I won the fight," he told reporters at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday. He said it was definitely nice to have it finally put on paper, adding he thought he won the fight and he knew his opponent thought the same way.

Horn, who has always been confident he won, said it has been good to clarify the result. He believes no one can dispute his victory now and said he is looking forward to the "glitz and glamour" of the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles where he will be officially introduced to US audiences for the first time.

He admitted he was annoyed by ESPN presenter Teddy Atlas who told him immediately after the bout that he thought he shouldn't have won. “I'm on my highest moment and he's kind of dragged me down straight away," SBS quoted Horn as saying.

A government department in the Philippines has called for the fight, which Horn won by unanimous decision, to be re-scored. The WBO agreed to conduct a review, but clarified it could not alter the result of the match unless there was evidence of fraud or a violation of law.

