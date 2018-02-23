Washington Wizards snap new-look Cavs' winning streak

By @saihoops on
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Feb 22, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) drives against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / David Richard

Bradley Beal had 18 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 as the Washington Wizards (34-24) ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' (34-26) four-game winning streak at the Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday (Friday AEDT). It was the teams' first game back since the NBA All-Star break. 

The Wizards, without John Wall, have now on eight of the last 10 games dating back to their 129-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 27. Since then, Beal & Co. have registered impressive wins against Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers.

In Wall's absence, Czech journeyman Tomas Satoransky has stepped up to the challenge as the team's primary ball-handler, averaging over eight assists over the last three games. On Thursday, Satoransky had another solid outing, finishing with 17 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. The tall point guard is shooting over 60 percent from the three-point line in the month of February. 

After a highly competitive first half, the Wizards nearly blew a late 11-point lead when LeBron James scored 14 consecutive points to pull Cleveland within 106-103. After that, Beal made a clutch layup to seal the victory for the Wizards.  

Bradley Beal makes clutch shot for Wizards

Beal was proud of his team's ability to rise to the challenge in Wall's absence. "It was a great team effort. We know the games before the break and the game after the break are always the toughest ones to get, especially when you're playing a team like this. It was definitely a challenge for us. The rest of the year is going to be a challenge for us, but we did a great job starting out," said Beal, who added 9 assists and 2 blocks to go with his 18 points, via ESPN.

In the closing moments, James missed an intention free throw and committed a lane violation while trying to grab a rebound. The four-time MVP was not disappointed with the loss as the Cavs continue to integrate new acquisitions Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr. 

"I think we played well tonight, even though we lost. I hate losing, obviously, but I think the way we played, the way we shared the ball. Defensively, we were flying around as well and those guys, they just played better than us tonight. I like the start, I like the direction we're headed."

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will now travel to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before beginning a five-game home stead starting with a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. They won't go back on the road until March 7 when they face the Denver Nuggets.

Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
F1 2018: Ferrari unveils brand new SF-71H, ready to make title run
Washington Wizards snap new-look Cavs' winning streak
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
FIBA World Cup qualification: Australia beat Philippines 84-68 to top table
FIBA World Cup qualification: Australia beat Philippines 84-68 to top table
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams on reading the ending
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car