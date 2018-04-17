Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online 

Apr 14, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) is unable to hold onto a rebound next to San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) in the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.

Apr 14, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) is unable to hold onto a rebound next to San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) in the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Playoffs 2018 is already in full swing as the San Antonio Spurs try to bounce back after a poor showing last Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. After 21-point loss in Game 1, 113-92, the Spurs will aim for redemption and try to tie the series 1-1.

San Antonio will continue to be without the 2014 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, as the forward remains in the sidelines nursing a quadricep injury. The forward has only played in nine games during the season, but has been a vital cog in Spurs’ Playoffs bid since being drafted in 2011. He was also a crucial piece in the team’s 2014 NBA Championship run.

SAS will continue to rely on their veterans to hopefully pull out a win in Game 2. Rudy Game proved to be the only saving grace in their Saturday tilt, with the guard scoring 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 21 minutes of play. LaMarcus Aldridge was absent on the boards, only inking two rebounds in 24 minutes to go with his 14 points.

The other Spurs players’ performance were also forgettable. Danny Green only scored six points, Pau Gasol had six, Manu Ginobili had nine, Tony Parker had two, and Kyle Anderson had zero. The roster hopes to turn things around today with a better showing in their Away game.

Warriors hope for Game 2 win

As for the Warriors, losing two-time MVP Steph Curry to a knee injury doesn’t seem to bother them. Curry, who suffered a knee injury just weeks before the post-season, is not expected to return in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The Dubs don’t look worried though as they have Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson leading them to a possible first round sweep again.

Durant was close to a triple double in the Warriors vs Spurs Game 1, having 24 points to go with his nine rebounds and seven assists. Thompson also proved why he is one-half of the Splash Brothers, sinking 5/6 threes to end with 27 points.

Draymond Green continued his dominant in the defensive end. He had eight rebounds with his 12 points and 11 assists. JaVale McGee was also in tow, with 15 points, two blocks, and a steel in just 16 minutes of play.

The Dubs will hope to earn another W as they play at home tonight, before heading out to Texas on Thursday.

Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, April 16 (Tuesday AEST)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 12:30 p.m. AEDT

TV Channel: Fox Sports North, Altitude Sports (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), ESPN (USA)