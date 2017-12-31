Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
December 25, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected for the second time in the season Saturday during his team's 141-128 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Oracle Arena. Green was ejected with 9:45 left in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls. 

Green, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, picked up his first technical foul barely a minute-and-a-half into the second quarter when he argued with referee Tre Maddox over a blocking foul. Green believed he was charged with what was a clean steal.

The next technical foul came when Green challenged Grizzlies big man Deyonte Davis at the rim and was subsequently whistled for the foul. After contesting Davis' shot, Green raised his right hand in disdain while pointing towards referee Nick Buchert. The official was quick to toss Green out of the contest. 

Earlier this week, Green contended that the NBA should do away with the controversial last-two-minute reports. The NBA announced that referees missed several late calls during the Warriors vs Cavaliers Christmas Day clash, which Golden State won by a 99-92 margin. 

""In the NBA, or basketball in general, people think they got all the answers. And so with people that think they got all the answers, they don't know how to dissect the game of basketball. I think it's (the report) very pointless. It makes no sense. Like, LeBron can't go back and get the play over and get the two free throws. So who does it help?" Green said on Wednesday, via ESPN.

Draymond Green just 6 techs away from suspension

Green has now picked up 10 technical fouls in the 2017-18 NBA season. Green is just six technical fouls away from an automatic one-game suspension.

During the 2016 NBA Finals, Green was suspended for the critical Game 5 when the Warriors held a 3-1 series advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green had exceeded the limit for technical fouls and was forced to sit out of the fifth game of the series. Several analysts believe Green's suspension cost the Warriors the series as the Cavs rolled to victory in a rollercoaster Game 7.

Draymond Green is averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his sixth season with the Golden State Warriors. Green has endorsed teammate Kevin Durant for the Defensive Player of the Year award, a year after winning the honour himself. Green is widely regarded as the best defensive player in the league.

