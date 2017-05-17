WannaCry hackers to sell tech secrets, compromised network data from banks, nukes and missile programs

A man types on a computer keyboard Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Shadow Brokers, the group that claimed responsibility for leaking NSA cyber spying tools that included that ones used in WannaCry global ransomware attack, has warned it will sell codes that can be used to hack the most used computers, software and phones. The group announced in an online statement that it would start to sell software that can provide access to some of the tech world's biggest commercial secrets and more starting in June.

In a blog post, the hacker group announced it was setting up a "monthly data dump" that would provide tools to break into network routers, web browsers, phone headsets and data stolen from central banks. It also expressed plans to sell access to previously undisclosed vulnerabilities that could be utilised to attack the Windows 10, Microsoft Corp's latest software system. Millions of users worldwide are expected to be affected.

Moreover, Shadow Brokers also threatened to dump compromised network data from Russian, Chinese, Iranian, or North Korean nukes and missile programs. The group teased more details would come out next month.

“In June, TheShadowBrokers is announcing "TheShadowBrokers Data Dump of the Month" service,” the blog post published at steemit.com reads. The post indicated those who are willing can pay a monthly membership fee and how members will use the data they purchase would be up to them.

The hacker group came to public attention last year when it attempted to auction off a set of older cyber-spying tools, which it said was stolen from the US National Security Agency. It is believed that hacking tools that belong to the NSA were leaked online and were used to build into WannaCry ransomware, also known as WannaCrypt, which has ensnared up to 300,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

Sean Dillon, a senior security analyst at RiskSense, said the group has proven they possess highly effective tools so people, particularly criminals, are very willing to pay for what them. "They still have the government's tools, and they want to make money off of it,” CNET quoted him.

Dillon believes that once somebody gets data dump from the hackers, the exploits would likely become public. Shadow Brokers hinted that this problem could be prevented if NSA would pay for all the tools.

The WannaCry ransomware attack is said to be the biggest cyber attack of its kind in history. It renewed debate over how and when intelligence agencies must disclose vulnerabilities used in cyber spying programs.

Read more: Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments

Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software

CNNMoney/YouTube

Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car