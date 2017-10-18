Wall Street analyst reportedly cites freedom of speech after 'racist' comment

Wall Street analyst Marc Faber defended on Tuesday passages in a report that said, “thank God white people populated America, and not the blacks.” He cited freedom of speech and expression.

The 71-year-old Hong Kong-based, Swiss-born financier wrote an e-mail to The Post to defend his side after the passages quickly went viral across Wall Street and sparked backlash. He added he was not prepared to compromise this freedom and liberty.

In emails to Business Insider on Tuesday, Faber said if stating “some historical facts” make him racist, “then I suppose that I am a racist.”"For years, Japanese were condemned because they denied the Nanking massacre,” he said.

“Otherwise, the US would look like Zimbabwe, which it might look like one day anyway, but at least America enjoyed 200 years in the economic and political sun under a white majority,” Faber also said in the October edition of his "Gloom, Boom & Doom Report.” He is often referred as Dr Doom.

Faber also reportedly said he was aware that people have different values, but argued that he was talking about economic progress when he wrote the report, not [white nationalist] values. The commentary was written in 16-page note regarding a raft of what he saw as economic and social problems, including money laundering in India.

In the report, he also addressed government regulation and what he sees as looming issues facing the financial future of the United States. The investor and markets commentator also said too many people were focused on concerns like the removal of Confederate statues.

Businesses and financial networks started distancing themselves from Faber. Some TV networks told Business Insider they were not planning to invite him as a guest, with a source familiar with the situation at Bloomberg TV telling the news organisation that the network had not booked Faber since June 2016, and there are no plans to book him.

CEO of Canadian asset manager Sprott Peter Grosskopf said Faber would resign from the company's board of directors. He said the latter’s recent comments were “deeply disappointing and are completely contradictory with the views of Sprott and its employees.”

In a statement, Grosskopf also said they pride themselves on being a diverse organisation and comments of such sort will not be tolerated. He assured their commitment to providing an inclusive workplace for all of our employees and extends the same respect to clients and investors.