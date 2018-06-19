'The Walking Dead' season 9: Shane will be back

There will quite a few interesting scenes in “The Walking Dead” season 9. This is the time when the journey of the protagonist of the show Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will end. Now, new reports suggest that former cast member Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh) will be reprising his role. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Shane was a complex character who turned to the dark side and paid the price for it. After dying on the show, Shane was also seen as a zombie and was put down by Carl (Chandler Riggs). According to a report by Collider, Bernthal will be back on the show in the ninth season.

It isn’t clear how Shane will be back on the show, and for how long the character will be seen. One possibility is the character coming back as a hallucination, or there could also be a flashback.

The return of Shane may have something to do with Rick’s departure. If Rick were to die on the show, then it will be a good idea to showcase his long journey. Bringing back characters that were important to him will be a good way to send off the character.

The producers can either showcase flashback sequences of Rick with Shane and the other characters, which will be a positive way of sending the character off. The alternate is Shane appearing in a nightmarish hallucination to torment Rick before his death, blaming him for all the death and destruction.

“The Walking Dead” season 9 is set to premiere sometime later this year. Fans can expect the show to return by late October or early November. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will be set after a time jump on the show, with the world adjusting to the new realities of the post-apocalyptic world.