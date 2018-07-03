'The Walking Dead' season 9: civil War plot teased

The plot of “The Walking Dead” season 9 may have the civil war element that was hinted at in the season 8 finale. New report reveals how Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) new problems will be about the fallout of his actions. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

According to a report by ComicBook.com, “The Walking Dead” insider Johnny O’Dell confirmed that Rick will face the consequences of letting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) live. The fans already saw Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) reaction, and the season 8 finale also teased Maggie teaming up with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Jesus (Tom Payne) to take on Rick.

The plan was to take their time to build up their community, build up their defensive capabilities. Maggie wanted to bide her time and “show” Rick when the time was right.

When asked specifically about what Daryl will be up to in the next season, O’Dell teased that he will neither be living in Alexandria nor in Hilltop with Maggie. O’Dell didn’t share any more details about the character’s whereabouts.

Daryl was tortured like never before by Negan, so it is understandable that he will choose not live in the same place as Negan. However, it is interesting to see that he will not live with Maggie. What is even more interesting is that Darly and Carol (Melissa McBride) will be “more separated than ever,” which means that he may not be living in the Kingdom either.

Executive Producer Scott Gimple has reportedly said that Daryl and Maggie are after Negan, and not Rick. This path, however, will lead to a lot of in-fighting and conflict.

There will be a time jump in “The Waking Dead” season 9. This time jump should be enough for Maggie to prepare Hilltop like she had planned, and then take measures to take out Negan.