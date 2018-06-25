'The Walking Dead' season 9: Chandler Riggs reacts to Andrew Lincoln exit

The exit of Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) in “The Walking Dead” season 9 is now common knowledge. Former cast member Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) has commented on his on-screen father leaving the show in a recent interview. The actor feels that this is a good thing for his fellow cast member.

Just as the fans are trying to get accustomed to the fact that Carl is no longer there on the show, they were dealt with another blow when news of Rick’s exit came. It isn’t clear if the character will be killed off or he will just leave like Morgan (Lennie James), but his exit is sure to shake things up quite a bit.

The news about Lincoln’s exit came as a surprise to Riggs as well, ComicBook.com reports. Looking at the bright side of this development, Riggs pointed out that Lincoln had to leave his family every year to film the scenes of the show. Now, with his exit, the actor has more time to spend with his family, Riggs pointed out.

“It’s gonna be good for him to get back to his family and raise his kids,” Riggs said. Riggs hasn’t had the opportunity to share his thoughts with his onscreen dad yet because they haven’t spoken for months. Lincoln has been busy filming the ninth season of the TV series these past few months.

There have been a series of unexpected deaths and exits on the show lately. Riggs was surprised to learn that his character was being killed off on the show too when he first learnt about the plan. Carl was bit by a zombie, something that would have eventually claimed his life, but the audience hoped for some sort of a twist because Carl is such an important character.

Carl took on a leadership role in the comics, and he was expected to do the same on the show. However, now Daryl (Norman Reedus) may be the man for the job.