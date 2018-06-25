| Make IBT your homepage

'The Walking Dead' season 9: Chandler Riggs reacts to Andrew Lincoln exit

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in "The Walking Dead" TV series. The Walking Dead/ Facebook

The exit of Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) in “The Walking Dead” season 9 is now common knowledge. Former cast member Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) has commented on his on-screen father leaving the show in a recent interview. The actor feels that this is a good thing for his fellow cast member.

Just as the fans are trying to get accustomed to the fact that Carl is no longer there on the show, they were dealt with another blow when news of Rick’s exit came. It isn’t clear if the character will be killed off or he will just leave like Morgan (Lennie James), but his exit is sure to shake things up quite a bit.

The news about Lincoln’s exit came as a surprise to Riggs as well, ComicBook.com reports. Looking at the bright side of this development, Riggs pointed out that Lincoln had to leave his family every year to film the scenes of the show. Now, with his exit, the actor has more time to spend with his family, Riggs pointed out.

“It’s gonna be good for him to get back to his family and raise his kids,” Riggs said. Riggs hasn’t had the opportunity to share his thoughts with his onscreen dad yet because they haven’t spoken for months. Lincoln has been busy filming the ninth season of the TV series these past few months.

There have been a series of unexpected deaths and exits on the show lately. Riggs was surprised to learn that his character was being killed off on the show too when he first learnt about the plan. Carl was bit by a zombie, something that would have eventually claimed his life, but the audience hoped for some sort of a twist because Carl is such an important character.

Carl took on a leadership role in the comics, and he was expected to do the same on the show. However, now Daryl (Norman Reedus) may be the man for the job.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: ‘Amazing stuff’ in store for fans
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Impact of Chuck on Jimmy
'Welcome to Marwen': First trailer released
‘Creed 2’: Drago returns
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': Special sneak peek at IMAX
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Teaser part of ‘Jurassic World’
'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Hannah John-Kamen teases mysterious Ghost
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Ghost from comics is different
More Entertainment