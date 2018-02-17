'The Walking Dead' season 8b: The simple plan

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of actor Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in A The Walking Dead/ Facebook

A new behind-the-scenes video of “The Walking Dead” season 8b has been released online. The producers and the cast members of the show talk about what’s in store for the heroes, and the video also teases some of the scenes from the next part of the season.

The biggest strength of the heroes is their tenacity and their determination to win, according to Executive Producer Greg Nicotero. The simple plan the heroes have at the moment is to just survive and build a community where life can go on, Nicotero said in the behind-the-scenes video [see below].

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the others have achieved a lot so far by keeping the Saviors at bay and saving many of their own people. However, Co-executive Producer Denise Huth pointed out that the heroes are feeling a sense of defeat.

One reason why they feel defeated is that some of the members of the group let their emotions get the better of them, and went astray from the original plan. The consequence of these actions was that the Saviors were able to bounce back from what seemed like an impossible situation to get out of.

Huth explained that while fighting this war the main driving force for many of the characters is rage. She also added that by the time this war ends they will all lose a lot more than what they had anticipated.

Perhaps the biggest loss for the characters and the show is the impending death of Carl (Chandler Riggs). The revelation that Carl has been bitten is described as a defining moment on the show by Nicotero. This moment will apparently redirect Rick, a character who has so far only focused on taking out Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with as little bloodshed as possible.

Will Rick now look at mindless violence to avenge the death of Carl? The heroes are all united at the moment, and Daryl (Norman Reedus) has pointed out how lethal they can be when they stand together against a common enemy.

Credit: The Walking Dead/ Twitter

