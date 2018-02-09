'The Walking Dead' season 8: The possible end of the Scavengers

The new trailer of “The Walking Dead” season 8 B teases some major events on the show. After the devastation the people of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) faced last year, it is now the turn of the Scavengers to face some tragedies.

The promo posted on YouTube shows Simon (Steven Ogg) meeting with the leader of the Scavengers Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) at the junkyard. There is a cost to be paid for going against the Saviors, and Simon can be seen pulling a gun; preparing for what appears to be an execution.

The heavy handed way in which Simon deals with the people of other communities, like the Hilltop, will be used at the junkyard as well. Jadis is expected to accept the abuse and submit to the tyrants.

One of the scenes in the trailer shows Jadis after a devastating loss, sitting alone and crying. Wil Jadis finally understand that Rick is fighting for the right cause? So far the Scavengers have been participating in the war half-heartedly. Will they now join the fight against Negan in all earnestness? Risk everything to decisively defeat the Saviors?

Negan is angry in the trailer. He is angry that Rick and the others escaped after his well planned attack, and his enemies are out there planning a counterattack. The trailer teases another character death at the hands of Lucille, the barbed wire wrapped bat that the deranged character prefers to use to kill his victims.

The big moment in the very next episode on the show is expected to be the death of Carl (Chandler Riggs), an important character who was supposed to take Rick’s position as the leader some day. The trailer appears to show Carl’s dying words. The young man wants his father to change and become the man he once was, and try to focus his efforts to build a better world.