‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: More deaths hinted by Chandler Riggs

“The Walking Dead” season 8, episode 1 airs just a little over a month from now, and fans can’t wait for the upcoming All Out War. Last season saw a number of devastating deaths from Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company’s side, but according to Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl on the popular TV series, fans should expect a lot more characters meeting their demise next season.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about the eighth season of "The Walking Dead," which will premiere in October of this year.

“The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” opened the flood gates for the rest of the season 7. The premiere episode saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) violently slaughter Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) using his Lucille, his barb-wire covered baseball bat. A number of episodes later, Spencer (Austin Nichols) gets too cute and reckless with the Saviours’ leader and pays the ultimate price.

Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Greene), meanwhile, got awfully close to ending the antagonist’s regime during the finale. She deliberately killed herself so she could turn into a walker and surprise Negan with the hope of killing him. Unfortunately, the bat-wielding is still alive and now wants nothing more than to finish off Rick and the good guys.

According to Chandler Riggs, fans should look forward to a lot more major deaths on “The Walking Dead” season 8. After all, the AMC show will feature the All Out War right from the tipoff. And what’s a war without casualties, right?

“Season 7 was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan, and this season there’s going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing [and] a lot more Negan,” said Riggs. “Yeah, lots of fighting, lots of cool stuff. It’s really, really fun this season.”

That should sound good to fans especially since Carl’s dad spent most of last season on his knees both literally and figuratively. Rick won’t be hosting any pity parties in season 8, but a lot of the other characters will certainly experience some form of torment.

“We’ve had a few characters this season who I feel so bad for, because they’re coming in in the midst of all the war and the craziness with the explosions and everything,” according to Riggs. “I mean I definitely feel like an OG or a veteran because I’ve been on since I was 10.”

