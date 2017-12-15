'The Walking Dead' season 8: How that doomed character could still survive

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in "The Walking Dead" TV series. The Walking Dead/ Facebook

When that major character showed a zombie fight in “The Walking Dead” season 8 mid-season finale there was a lot of disappointment and outrage in the fan base. However, there are two theories that suggest that the character is not done yet, and he may still survive this. Did the show just pull another Glenn (Steven Yeun) death on the fans? The following article contains spoilers.

When Carl (Chandler Riggs) showed that bite mark on his stomach it was immediately assumed that all is over for the character. But, what if it isn’t? There are two popular theories that suggest that it is possible for the character to sill make it out alive.

The first of the two theories, posted on Forbes, suggests that Carl was not bitten by a zombie but a man pretending to be one. Strange as this may sound there is a new group that the heroes are yet to encounter that has found a way to survive the zombie apocalypse by imitating the dead walkers. The group is called the Whisperers, and getting one of them to bite a major character and scare the fan base to death may be an excellent way to introduce them.

The other big possibility that can keep Carl alive is that he may be immune to the zombie virus. The theory suggests that this may be a good way for the show to move towards a rational ending. When the heroes find out that Carl is immune it may drive them to find a lab and scientists to find out why. Their aim would be to find a real cure to the zombie outbreak, which will help them save the human race.

Will Carl’s bite be revealed to be just another fake death experience like that of Glen’s? Either way the bite has been a significant event on the show, and the fans are certainly not happy. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for 2018 Australian Open
Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for 2018 Australian Open
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Mike O’Connor plays a familiar tune
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 episode 10: Witch fight
‘Outlander’ season 3: Creating the perfect Abandawe set
Meghan Markle to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 15: Oliver and Leanne return from France
'Coronation Street' Dec. 15 spoilers
'Victoria' season 2: Introducing new characters
‘Victoria’ season 2: Preview video with all new characters
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car