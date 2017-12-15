'The Walking Dead' season 8: How that doomed character could still survive

When that major character showed a zombie fight in “The Walking Dead” season 8 mid-season finale there was a lot of disappointment and outrage in the fan base. However, there are two theories that suggest that the character is not done yet, and he may still survive this. Did the show just pull another Glenn (Steven Yeun) death on the fans? The following article contains spoilers.

When Carl (Chandler Riggs) showed that bite mark on his stomach it was immediately assumed that all is over for the character. But, what if it isn’t? There are two popular theories that suggest that it is possible for the character to sill make it out alive.

The first of the two theories, posted on Forbes, suggests that Carl was not bitten by a zombie but a man pretending to be one. Strange as this may sound there is a new group that the heroes are yet to encounter that has found a way to survive the zombie apocalypse by imitating the dead walkers. The group is called the Whisperers, and getting one of them to bite a major character and scare the fan base to death may be an excellent way to introduce them.

The other big possibility that can keep Carl alive is that he may be immune to the zombie virus. The theory suggests that this may be a good way for the show to move towards a rational ending. When the heroes find out that Carl is immune it may drive them to find a lab and scientists to find out why. Their aim would be to find a real cure to the zombie outbreak, which will help them save the human race.

Will Carl’s bite be revealed to be just another fake death experience like that of Glen’s? Either way the bite has been a significant event on the show, and the fans are certainly not happy.