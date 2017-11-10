'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 4 preview: Saviors' new weapon

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his team appear to be winning the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors in “The Walking Dead” season 8, but there is still a lot of fighting left. There is weapon that the villains have in their arsenal, which they will use in episode 4. The preview of the next episode shows just how this weapon will impact the war.

According to the synopsis of the next episode the Saviors have a new weapon that will prove to be a big hurdle in the ongoing war. A preview video posted on YouTube shows the villains using a heavy machine gun against Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus). Is this the new weapon that will cause all the problems?

Rick and Daryl may be well aware of the threat this heavy machine gun can pose. The two characters have been going after the weapons stored by Saviors from the very start of the war, but will they be able to handle it?

The Saviors are being smart by moving their main weapons from one outpost to another. Rick and the others have been taking out these outposts, but there is still no end in sight to all the fighting.

A big asset for the heroes is Carol (Melissa McBride), who can also be seen in the preview. The character will go after one of the outposts, and she seems to be doing it all on her own. Carol is a formidable character in a fight, if she chooses to be. It will be interesting to see how she plans to cripple her enemies.

The preview video doesn’t show Negan and his main men. The villain also has Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who may be used at an opportune time to change the tide of battle. Another problem for the heroes is that Gregory (Xander Berkeley) is still alive and he has also managed to gain admission back into Hill Top.