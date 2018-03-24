'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 13 preview: Simon's war

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of actor Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in A The Walking Dead/ Facebook

Simon (Steven Ogg) will prepare to fight his personal war in “The Walking Dad” season 8 episode 13. Preview videos of the next episode show the Saviors preparing to wipe out the Hill Top, something that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) doesn’t want.

There has been so much bloodshed on both sides in this war, and Simon knows that their adversaries aren’t going to back down. A preview video posted on YouTube shows him following through with his promise of killing everyone at Hill Top as revenge.

While Simon is sure about the course they have to take, Dwight (Austin Amelio) expresses doubt in the plan, especially since Negan could be alive. While the two discuss the plan Daryl (Norman Reedus) attacks them on his motorcycle. The Saviors take what they see as an opportunity, with the gates of the Hill Top open, but this is a trap.

The Hill Top also has some Saviors as their prisoners who could be executed if they are attacked. Another preview video posted on YouTube shows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) having a chat with Simon before the big clash.

Another devastating loss could cripple the Saviors. At this point in time even if Negan were to return, all he will face is a civil war. However, the last time the viewers saw Morgan’s character he was being held hostage by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

While the Saviors fight the people of Hill Top, Morgan (Lennie James) will be busy fighting a war of his own- a war in the mind. A sneak peek scene posted on YouTube shows the character losing his mind again, seeing a dead Savior in his mind.

Morgan is expected to transition off to the spin-off series in season 8. Will his madness be the cause that will force him to venture out on his own, leaving Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the others behind?

