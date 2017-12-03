Wage theft: Report exposes how Australians are being exploited in the workplace

By on
Office workers and shoppers walk through Sydney's central business district in Australia, September 7, 2016.
Office workers and shoppers walk through Sydney's central business district in Australia, September 7, 2016. Reuters/Jason Reed

A new report reveals that a number of Australians are being exploited in the workplace. The findings come amid slow wage growth in the country.

More than a million Australian employees rarely, or at worse case, never get the minimum wage while some were not paid for additional work carried outside the actual shift hours. One in 10 of us are being ripped off by employees, findings in a report from Kronos show.

The report shows that 43 percent of working Australians said they had worked for an employer who paid their labour less than the minimum. Also, the time being spent for meetings and trainings are not being paid, according to nearly half of Aussies.

Some, 11 percent, believe their salary does not correctly correspond to the number of hours they have spent at work. For Kronos ANZ managing director Peter Harte, these were disappointing amid today’s “mature economy” and at a time when several people are working harder.

Even backpackers and international students are not receiving the full legal minimum wage. Findings previously released by UNSW Sydney and UTS suggested that the problem of exploitation of workers from abroad was severe.

A recipe for exploitation

Businesses that are breaching regulations may face significant penalty rates as the practice is illegal. Experts claimed the hospitality sector is one of the worst when it comes to wage theft.

Compared to workers from other industries, employees in the hospitality sector are not so strongly unionised. Will Barsby, an employment law expert at Shine Lawyers, said the industry is a hotpot for exploitation primarily because workers are usually young, unskilled or migrants.

Barsby believes some workers are vulnerable. For some, working might be a condition of their visa while some are in need of money. There are workers who remain unskilled, and Barsby said that remains to be a problem.

“When you put all these things in the mix, people aren’t aware of their rights — people are desperate to work, and it’s a recipe for exploitation,” news.com.au reported Barsby as saying. He added underpayment is, with no doubt, an issue.

Australians are not blinded by illegal practices in the workforce as over 15 percent of respondents said they were aware that they were not paid correctly. But Harte maintained that the situation is not ideal for building a thriving and intelligent economy, something that the country must possess to compete in the global stage.

Bloomberg TV Markets and Finance/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Dec. 1 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tom Wlaschiha has a theory
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 9: Dealing with the new baddie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 1 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 spoilers of 'Forasteira'
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 'Forasteira' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Bull gets appointed as guardian
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 'Home for the Holidays' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car