VPN Is Legal In Australia As Long As You Are Just Streaming

VPN subscription has reached to heights in Australia in the last couple of years. According to a CNET article, around 16% of Aussies use VPN and maximum users are within the 18-34 age bracket.

According to experts, privacy concerns are one of the most important driving forces behind the heightened rate of VPN subscriptions in the country. With the recent metadata retention law (which highlights increased surveillance on customers’ data) coming to effect, VPN usage is expected to get more and more relevant for Australians. Virtual Private Network enables an online user to maintain complete anonymity while accessing contents over the web, including geo-restricted resources.

Such a situation once again gives rise to the much debated question- “Is Virtual Private Network legal in Australia?” Well, in one word, “Yes”. It is NOT illegal to use VPN for geo-restricted contents or to safeguard anonymity over the web world.

Although some critics have linked VPN usage with infringement of copyright laws in Australia yet such claims aren’t entirely true.

“There is a misconception that VPN usage violates our copyright law. The Australian copyright law prevents download, copying and reproduction of an original content. But when you are using VPN, you are just streaming the content and downloading or copying or reproducing the actual content. So, no worries, as a VPN subscriber, you are not violating copyright law or doing anything illegal”, stated John Mason, the CEO of The Best VPN. The Best VPN is dedicated to educate VPN users about everything regarding Virtual Private Network services.

Here is a brief from the Australian Prime Minister’s official website regarding the copyright law-

“The Copyright Act does not make it illegal to use a VPN to access overseas content. While content providers often have in place international commercial arrangements to protect copyright in different countries or regions, which can result in ‘geoblocking’, circumventing this is not illegal under the Copyright Act.”

Put simply, there is no law at present that legally prohibits our national citizens from using VPNs. Moreover, it’s not deemed illegal in the country to access geo-restricted contents of foreign countries. Thus, nobody has to worry about legal penalties for enjoying restricted foreign contents online or to protect anonymity online through VPN.

However, it should also be kept in mind that the “green light” for VPN usage in Australia is only limited to content “streaming”. The moment a user downloads or copies a restricted content through VPN, he is actually violating the Australian copyright law through his VPN subscription. Such cases would summon legal penalties outright.

The new metadata retention law has made it official for ISPs & telecommunication companies to gather & retain “metadata” regarding the customers’ communications for 2 years. The term “metadata” here includes our personal, contact & identifying information, location information, communication mode, text messages & details of internet connection. Moreover, the data can be accessed by government departments whenever they want to and that too without warrant. It’s to note, a wide range of government departments have received the power to access the metadata retained by ISPs & telecommunication agencies in the country. It only signifies increased surveillance on our lives which also poses a serious threat to our privacy. And it’s dangerous because the metadata collected could be anyday used against us.

The only and most effective way to protect one’s privacy online despite the new law is VPN subscription. VPN will prevent all the communication details and also hide browsing history records from the ISPs.

However, not all VPN service providers can be trusted. There have been reports of unethical VPN providers selling customers’ data for vested interests. One has to be extremely careful while subscribing with a VPN company.

Leading consumer protection organization EFA ( Electronic Frontiers Australia) has laid down a number of important guidelines to be followed while choosing a VPN subscriber. One of the most crucial factors to check here is the duration of data retained by a VPN service provider. A VPN company will always store customers’ data to troubleshoot network problems, if any. Now, an ethical company would delete the data within a few hours so that those can’t be accessed by a third party. But if a company stores the customer’s data for more than 2 -3 days, consider a red flag.