'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 2: Meet Team Seal and Team Delta [VIDEOS]

"The Voice Australia" 2017's Top 10 contestants include three members of Delta Goodrem's team and three members of Seal's team. They are Judah Kelly, Berni Harrison, Lucy Sugerman, Claire Howell, Rennie Adams and Tim Conlon. The first part of this series featured Fasika Ayallew and Spencer Jones from Kelly Rowland's team (#TeamKelly) and Hoseah Partsch and Sarah Stone from Boy George's team (#TeamBoyGeorge). Read on for the second part of "The Voice AU" Season 6 Top 10 profile.

'The Voice AU' 2017 #TeamDelta

Team Delta's remaining group members that made it to the reality singing competition's Top 10 this year are Judah Kelly, Claire Howell and Tim Conlon. Check out their profiles below.

5. Judah Kelly

Kelly is a 20-year old musician who auditioned for the show with the song "Tennessee Whiskey" by George Jones. His performance aired on TV on the fifth episode of "The Voice Australia" Season 6 on May 1. All the coaches turned their seats for him, hoping to get him in their team. Kelly ultimately chose to be part of #TeamDelta. Some of his other song choices include "When We Were Young" by Adele (episode 11, air date May 21), "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus (episode 15, air date May 29), "Purple Rain" by Prince (episode 16, air date: June 4) and "Chains" by Tina Arena (episode 17, air date, June 11).

6. Claire Howell

Howell, 19, has auditioned for "The Voice AU" Season 5. Unfortunately, she was eliminated during the battle rounds. She is from the Gold Coast but is now based in Sydney, according to the 9Now website. When not singing, Howell is also a makeup artist. She auditioned this year with the song "Crazy" by Seal. The coaches all loved her but surprisingly, she chose to be in Delta's team despite singing Seal's song. Since then, she has sung "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber (episode 12, air date: May 22) and "Symphony" by Clean Bandit (episode 17, air date: June 11).

7. Tim Conlon

Conlon is a 23-year-old guy from New South Wales (NSW). He sang Ed Sheeran's popular song "Castle on the Hill" for his Blind Audition. His performance aired on the show's second episode on April 25. Seal and Delta both turned around for him, but he picked Delta to be his coach. Some of his memorable performances include singing "Start Again" by Conrad Sewell (episode 12, air date: May 22) and "Hold Back the River" by James Bay (episode 17, air date: June 11).

#TeamSeal

On the other hand, Team Seal is made up of Rennie Adams, Lucy Sugerman and Berni Harrison. Get to know them more by reading their short profiles below.

8. Rennie Adams

Adams, 31, picked the song "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John for his Blind Audition. It was aired on episode 7 on May 7. Seal, Delta, Kelly and Boy George wanted him but he chose Seal in the end. His song choices in the competition include "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge (episode 12, air date: May 22), "Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man (episode 14, air date: May 28) and "Way Down We Go" by Kaleo (episode 17, air date: June 11).

9. Lucy Sugerman

Fifteen-year old Sugerman is from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). She sang "Space Oddity" by David Bowie for her Blind Audition that was aired on April 30 as part of the show's fourth episode in 2017. Kelly, Seal and George loved her. However, she can only pick one coach and she chose to be part of Team Seal. Her interesting song choices throughout the competition include "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" by David Guetta featuring Sia (episode 11, air date: May 21), "Issues" by Julia Michaels (episode 14, air date: May 28) and "Candle in the Wind" by Elton John (episode 17, air date: June 11).

10. Berni Harrison

Harrison is a 24-year-old Jetstar flight attendant from Victoria. She chose to sing "Dancing in the Dark" by Bruce Springsteen in her Blind Audition. Her performance was featured on the show's first episode on April 24. Kelly, Delta and Seal all loved her. She ultimately picked Seal to be her coach. She has performed a variety of songs since then and these include "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna (episode 13, air date: May 23), "California Dreamin" by The Mamas and the Papas (episode 15, air date: May 29) and "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" by Paloma Faith (episode 17, air date: June 11).

"The Voice Australia" Season 6 airs on Sundays on the Nine Network. Stay tuned for more updates about the show in the coming days. Don't miss the episode on Sunday because two contestants will be eliminated from the competition.

Watch 'The Voice Australia' 2017 videos below which include some of the Top 10 contestants' performances in the past:

Source: The Voice Australia/YouTube

