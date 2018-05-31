Virgin Mobile Australia to close stores; Customers offered exclusive packages by Optus

A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past in front of an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2018.
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past in front of an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2018. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

All Virgin Mobile Australia stores will close by the end of June. For existing customers, Optus has exclusive offer for them.

Last week, Optus announced its plan to phase out Virgin Mobile in the country. Virgin will stop offering selling and offering upgrades on June 15, with the stores closing by the end of the month.

Existing customers don’t have to worry for another two years as the network will shut down sometime in 2020. For those who want to opt out now, Optus is offering them exclusive packages with the cancellation fee waived.

“As they are already connected to the Optus network, Virgin Mobile customers can continue to use their service in the same way they always have. We have a special transition in place to make sure the impact to customers is minimal, and the experience they have during this time is a positive one,” Ben White, Optus Managing Director, Marketing and Product, said.

Optus is offering Virgin Mobile customers both phone with plans and SIM only plans that are comparatively better in prices and in data than what it offers new customers going directly to Optus. They can keep their existing number when they transition to the telco.

The offers are available only to existing Virgin Mobile subscribers. They must enter their mobile number and zip code before they are given a peek inside. Gizmodo has screenshots of how different plans would look like for different phones.

On Monday, Optus also announced it would be cutting 400 jobs as part of its “step-change to the way we work.” That number doesn’t include the already projected 200 jobs that would be axed with the closing of Virgin Mobile.

