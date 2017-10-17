'Vikings' season 6 filming stopped for first time because of hurricane

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
A picture of the production set of "Vikings" TV series by History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 has been stopped in Ireland due to a hurricane, cast member Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) announced on social media. The actor is back home at the moment, waiting for the hurricane to pass.

This is the first time production for season 6 has been stopped, Ludwig said in an online post (see below). Hurricane Ophelia started to form early this month; it turned into a major hurricane a few days ago. Parts of Ireland and UK have been affected by the storm.

Filming of the popular History channel TV series mostly takes place in Wicklow county in Ireland. The studios are also located close to Dublin. Production for season 4 and 5 expanded, reflecting the growing world on the show. The team filmed some of the scenes in Canada and Morocco.

There will be a bigger expansion in season 6, with the production team once again traveling to distant locations to film exotic scenes. However, Ireland remains the base of operations where most of the production take place.

Hurricane Ophelia has weakened after it reached peak intensity, moving towards Ireland and Great Britain. The cast and crew of the show should be back to work in no time.

There have been no details about the plot of season 6, which is understandable as fans are yet to see season 5. The confirmation of the return of some of the cast members is already seen by some as a spoiler; it serves as confirmation that their characters will not die this year, which takes away the element of surprise.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 29. The first few episodes will focus on the war between Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Trailer releasing in December
‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin ready to play more Cable
‘Vikings’ season 6: Alexander Ludwig shares production update
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 17-20: Quinn fights Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
HBO boss 'excited' after reading early material for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car