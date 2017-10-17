'Vikings' season 6 filming stopped for first time because of hurricane

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 has been stopped in Ireland due to a hurricane, cast member Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) announced on social media. The actor is back home at the moment, waiting for the hurricane to pass.

This is the first time production for season 6 has been stopped, Ludwig said in an online post (see below). Hurricane Ophelia started to form early this month; it turned into a major hurricane a few days ago. Parts of Ireland and UK have been affected by the storm.

Filming of the popular History channel TV series mostly takes place in Wicklow county in Ireland. The studios are also located close to Dublin. Production for season 4 and 5 expanded, reflecting the growing world on the show. The team filmed some of the scenes in Canada and Morocco.

There will be a bigger expansion in season 6, with the production team once again traveling to distant locations to film exotic scenes. However, Ireland remains the base of operations where most of the production take place.

Hurricane Ophelia has weakened after it reached peak intensity, moving towards Ireland and Great Britain. The cast and crew of the show should be back to work in no time.

There have been no details about the plot of season 6, which is understandable as fans are yet to see season 5. The confirmation of the return of some of the cast members is already seen by some as a spoiler; it serves as confirmation that their characters will not die this year, which takes away the element of surprise.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 29. The first few episodes will focus on the war between Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).