'Vikings' season 6: Behind-the-scenes pictures and videos

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick)
Katheryn Winnick play Lagertha on ‘Vikings’ season 5. History

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) appears to have completed the filming of her episode in “Vikings” season 6. The actress/director shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set, and a video. Cast member Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) has also shared a video from the set.

After working hard with fellow cast member Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) and the others, as the director, Winnick has shared new pictures from the production set on social media. The first picture [see below] shows her taking a walk though the set.

Winnick said that the best advice she has ever got states that a scary experience is something that helps a person grow. The actress said that her role as the director was certainly the biggest challenge she has faced in her career. She also added that this experience has also been the most rewarding.

The actress thanked the cast and crew members of the show, who she called a family, for all the love and support she got in her directorial debut. The filming appears to have been completed, and Winnick shared a video [see below] of her getting ready to be interviewed.

The fans are yet to see what will happen to Lagertha in the ongoing war in season 5. Winnick shared a picture of her with fellow cast member Andersen [see below], and joked that there’s no war.

Andersen too got a chance to get behind the camera for season 6. The actor checked the camera position, to make sure the shot was proper.  The camera operator Ken Byrne apparently approved Anderson’s check of the shot, the actor said in his post.

The mid-season premiere of “Vikings” season 5 will happen sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for season 6. Ivar has already won the war, but the fighting is far from over.

                               

If it scares you.. it will make you grow. - This is the single, best advice I got before I signed on as a director of Vikings. One of my biggest challenge&#39;s of my career so far.. yet one of the most rewarding. Thank you to all my Vikings family for all the love and support along the way. __

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:04am PST

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 17, 2018 at 3:59pm PST

What war? _ #TeamIvar #TeamLagertha

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:09am PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

Just casually setting up a shot. Ken Byrne approves. #BCameraGold @historyvikings #office #season6

A post shared by Alex Høgh Andersen (@alexhoeghandersen) on Feb 19, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

Credit: Alex Høgh Andersen/ Instagram

Related
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick as director
‘Outlander’ season 4: Leaked pictures of Sophie Skelton
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 19-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Black Lightning’: Skeletons in Gambi’s closet
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 20-23: Alexis and Brad meet up [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character cast
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car