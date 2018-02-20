'Vikings' season 6: Behind-the-scenes pictures and videos

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) appears to have completed the filming of her episode in “Vikings” season 6. The actress/director shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set, and a video. Cast member Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) has also shared a video from the set.

After working hard with fellow cast member Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) and the others, as the director, Winnick has shared new pictures from the production set on social media. The first picture [see below] shows her taking a walk though the set.

Winnick said that the best advice she has ever got states that a scary experience is something that helps a person grow. The actress said that her role as the director was certainly the biggest challenge she has faced in her career. She also added that this experience has also been the most rewarding.

The actress thanked the cast and crew members of the show, who she called a family, for all the love and support she got in her directorial debut. The filming appears to have been completed, and Winnick shared a video [see below] of her getting ready to be interviewed.

The fans are yet to see what will happen to Lagertha in the ongoing war in season 5. Winnick shared a picture of her with fellow cast member Andersen [see below], and joked that there’s no war.

Andersen too got a chance to get behind the camera for season 6. The actor checked the camera position, to make sure the shot was proper. The camera operator Ken Byrne apparently approved Anderson’s check of the shot, the actor said in his post.

The mid-season premiere of “Vikings” season 5 will happen sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for season 6. Ivar has already won the war, but the fighting is far from over.

