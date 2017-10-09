'Vikings' season 6: Behind the scenes picture and videos

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
A picture of the production set of "Vikings" TV series by History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 is currently ongoing in full swing. Cast members Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) and Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) have shared a glimpse of how they have fun behind-the-scenes. While the production continues, the fans still wait for the premiere of season 5.

The behind-the-scenes picture that Winnick shared online [see below] shows the cast and crew members preparing to film a scene. The Vikings are preparing for a journey in their long boats to an unknown destination.

The actress also shared a behind-the-scenes video [see below] of the boat journey. While the extras were busy preparing to film the scene as the fierce warriors rowing the boat, not everyone was keen on showing their face to the world by appearing on Winnick’s camera.

Andersen too shared a video [see below] in full costume. The actor was rehearsing to play the important role of the son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), but things didn’t exactly go as planned. He decided to share the funny moment with the fans by posting the video for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, the fans are eager to first see what the TV series has in store for them in season 5. The trailers of the next season tease a big battle between Ivar and Lagertha. There may be a few big deaths during these battles, but it seems like both Andersen and Winnick’s characters will make it out alive on the show this year.

Winnick will also be making her directorial debut in season 6. The announcement led to some concern about the possible death of Lagertha. Whether or not the character survives this year will be known when the show airs.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 29. Just as before, there will be a total of 20 episodes this year.

Back shooting.. Vikings season 6. ⚔️

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Keeping it real. Behind the scenes of last weeks #Vikings shoot.. _ #hidefromshot #assistantdirector @laurelkgraham32

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

Work hard, play hard. @historyvikings

A post shared by Alex Høgh Andersen (@alexhoeghandersen) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Credit: Alex Høgh Andersen/ Instagram

Credit: Vikings on History/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
NBA All-Star game will no longer feature East vs West
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: First Order targets Resistance headquarters
'Coronation Street' Oct. 9-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Empire' season 4 episode 3 ‘Evil Manners’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 episode 2 'Triggers' spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 'A galaxy of offers, special events, and giveaways'
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ early viewing options and more
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Franco confesses to Liz
'General Hospital' Oct. 9-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car