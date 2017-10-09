'Vikings' season 6: Behind the scenes picture and videos

Filming of “Vikings” season 6 is currently ongoing in full swing. Cast members Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) and Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) have shared a glimpse of how they have fun behind-the-scenes. While the production continues, the fans still wait for the premiere of season 5.

The behind-the-scenes picture that Winnick shared online [see below] shows the cast and crew members preparing to film a scene. The Vikings are preparing for a journey in their long boats to an unknown destination.

The actress also shared a behind-the-scenes video [see below] of the boat journey. While the extras were busy preparing to film the scene as the fierce warriors rowing the boat, not everyone was keen on showing their face to the world by appearing on Winnick’s camera.

Andersen too shared a video [see below] in full costume. The actor was rehearsing to play the important role of the son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), but things didn’t exactly go as planned. He decided to share the funny moment with the fans by posting the video for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, the fans are eager to first see what the TV series has in store for them in season 5. The trailers of the next season tease a big battle between Ivar and Lagertha. There may be a few big deaths during these battles, but it seems like both Andersen and Winnick’s characters will make it out alive on the show this year.

Winnick will also be making her directorial debut in season 6. The announcement led to some concern about the possible death of Lagertha. Whether or not the character survives this year will be known when the show airs.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 29. Just as before, there will be a total of 20 episodes this year.

