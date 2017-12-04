'Vikings' season 5: Viewership drops for first time in P2P networks—Report

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Ivar the Boneless - Alex Høgh Andersen
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. Instagram/Alex Høgh Andersen

King Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) was arguably the most loved character in the “Vikings” TV series, and his absence in season 5 may be affecting the viewership of the show. A new report about that has analysed the number of downloads of the show in P2P networks shows a drop of 18 percent this year.

Since 2013, the year when the show first began to air, “Vikings” has been growing from strength to strength, bringing in fans from across the globe. For the first time this year there has been a drop in viewership in the P2P networks, according to a report by Tecxipio Magazine.

There were only 353,691 downloads of the season 5 premiere episode “The Departed,” compared to the 434,751 for season 4 premiere. This is a drop of 18.64 percent. Readers should note that the numbers are still higher than those of season 1 and 2, which suggests that the fans may be adjusting to the loss of Ragnar, and the audience may take time to connect with the new lead- Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen).

In terms of popularity, “Vikings” still holds its ground when compared to the other TV series currently on air. The show ranks at number 5 in the list of most watched shows in the first half of 2017.

Russia tops the list of countries where the TV series is very popular in the P2P networks, followed by Brazil. The US ranks fifth, followed by Australia at the sixth position. The other countries in the top 10 are Spain at number three, France at rank four, UK at seven, Canada at eight, Poland at nine, and Ukraine at ten.

The next episode of “Vikings” season 5 is set to focus on the rivalry between the sons of Ragnar. Will popular characters like Ivar and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) manage to help make the show even more popular?

Related
Join the Discussion
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Dragons in action sequence
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rey enters Jedi Temple
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ragnar’s loss may be affecting viewership
‘Outlander’ season 3: 360 degree video
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale spoilers: Glassman introduces Shaun’s therapist
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale 'Sacrifice' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Supergirl' season 3 Midseason finale spoilers: Reign, the Worldkiller challenges Supergirl [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 episode 9 'Reign' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car