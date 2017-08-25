‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]

“Vikings” season 5 is set to open with Sigurd’s (David Lindström) funeral. His brother Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) landed an axe on his upper abdomen after trading insults with one another during last season’s finale. The Boneless is bound to face the music when the rest of his brothers grill him about Snake-in-the-Eye next season. But if the show’s latest sneak peek is any indication, it’s that Ivar isn’t wholly apologetic about his brother’s death.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about the fifth season of “Vikings.” The new season premieres on November 29 in the US. Episodes from the series’ previous seasons are available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS.

Not everyone that says “I’m sorry” is truly and completely apologetic. It certainly doesn’t seem that way with Ivar.

In the new “Vikings” season 5 sneak peek (watch the video below), the Boneless utters those words to his brothers Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and Björn (Alexander Ludwig) when they were discussing about Sigurd’s death. Unfortunately, it seems that Ivar is just making excuses rather than actually being sincere when he says his apology.

“I know what you’re all thinking, but it is not true,” Ivar tells his brothers in the clip. “I didn't mean to kill him. He made me kill him.”

Ivar added that he had to do something, especially since he was taunted and mocked in front of a large crowd. What’s more, he couldn’t take that it was his own brother that made fun of and told “lies” about him.

When Ubbe mentions what Sigurd said that enraged Ivar, the Boneless shoots back and asks his older brother what he would have done if his manhood was questioned. Ubbe just falls silent and says nothing. Still, Ivar insists that the whole thing just got out of hand in the worst possible way.

“I swear to the gods and everything that is sacred that I never meant to kill him,” Ivar maintains. “Anger overcame me. And I wasn’t thinking. I am truly sorry.”

Next season will be the History show’s first without Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). Among the former king’s sons, Ivar is the most likely to take his place, although the Boneless’ quest for the crown and thirst for vengeance are set to turn Ragnar’s sons against one other. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who is expected to meet her demise before the season ends, obviously isn’t going down without a fight as well.

The “Vikings” season 5 opener is set to air in three months. For the fans, it feels like it’s so close, yet it’s still considerably far away. Until then, stay connected with IBTimes for more updates about the epic series.