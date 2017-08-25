‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]

By @ULB1N on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Ivar the Boneless - Alex Høgh Andersen
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. Instagram/Alex Høgh Andersen

“Vikings” season 5 is set to open with Sigurd’s (David Lindström) funeral. His brother Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) landed an axe on his upper abdomen after trading insults with one another during last season’s finale. The Boneless is bound to face the music when the rest of his brothers grill him about Snake-in-the-Eye next season. But if the show’s latest sneak peek is any indication, it’s that Ivar isn’t wholly apologetic about his brother’s death.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about the fifth season of “Vikings.” The new season premieres on November 29 in the US. Episodes from the series’ previous seasons are available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS.

Not everyone that says “I’m sorry” is truly and completely apologetic. It certainly doesn’t seem that way with Ivar.

In the new “Vikings” season 5 sneak peek (watch the video below), the Boneless utters those words to his brothers Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and Björn (Alexander Ludwig) when they were discussing about Sigurd’s death. Unfortunately, it seems that Ivar is just making excuses rather than actually being sincere when he says his apology.

“I know what you’re all thinking, but it is not true,” Ivar tells his brothers in the clip. “I didn't mean to kill him. He made me kill him.”

Ivar added that he had to do something, especially since he was taunted and mocked in front of a large crowd. What’s more, he couldn’t take that it was his own brother that made fun of and told “lies” about him.

When Ubbe mentions what Sigurd said that enraged Ivar, the Boneless shoots back and asks his older brother what he would have done if his manhood was questioned. Ubbe just falls silent and says nothing. Still, Ivar insists that the whole thing just got out of hand in the worst possible way.

“I swear to the gods and everything that is sacred that I never meant to kill him,” Ivar maintains. “Anger overcame me. And I wasn’t thinking. I am truly sorry.”

Next season will be the History show’s first without Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). Among the former king’s sons, Ivar is the most likely to take his place, although the Boneless’ quest for the crown and thirst for vengeance are set to turn Ragnar’s sons against one other. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who is expected to meet her demise before the season ends, obviously isn’t going down without a fight as well.

The “Vikings” season 5 opener is set to air in three months. For the fans, it feels like it’s so close, yet it’s still considerably far away. Until then, stay connected with IBTimes for more updates about the epic series.

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019
Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Claire wants to live on the edge in ‘ Outlander’ season 3
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: All squadrons of the Resistance called in
Biggest reunion in ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Power' season 4 episode 10 won't air on Aug 27
Courtney Kemp teases the future in ‘Power’ season 4
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car